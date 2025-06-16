Queen Camilla's personal wedding photo on Father's Day divides fans

While members of the royal family, such as Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle, publicly marked Father's Day, Queen Camilla similarly took the opportunity to pay tribute to her late dad, Bruce Shand.

"To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father’s Day today," read the caption on Instagram alongside two photos – one of then-Prince Charles and Princess Anne being pushed on a swing by their late dad Prince Philip, and another taken on Camilla's wedding day to King Charles.

Camilla couldn't hide her delight as she posed for a photo with her father on 9 April 2005 following her marriage blessing at St George's Chapel. Grinning from ear to ear, the Queen wore her pastel blue long-sleeved gown designed by Anna Valentine and Antonia Robinson, decorated with intricate gold embroidery that tied in with the gilded interiors in the background.

A white floral bouquet and a gold sprayed headpiece from Philip Treacy completed her unique bridal look, which was the second of the weekend following her bridal cream silk chiffon dress for her civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall.

Taking to the comments section, fans were divided over Camilla's personal wedding picture.

Some praised the royal's unconventional outfit, writing: "Camilla’s wedding outfit still slays," and: "Yes, it was an absolutely beautiful example of how amazing an older woman can look on her wedding day."

© Getty The monarch and his second wife got married on 9 April 2005

A third remarked: "Camilla looked amazing on her wedding day and continues to represent the royal family in a massive way! She supports the King." However, others were left confused over the fact that she wasn't wearing a tiara.

"Why didn't she get a tiara on her big day? Meghan is a divorcee, but she got a tiara," asked one, while another defended her choice: "A tiara wouldn't look right with her lovely dress."

© Getty Images Queen Camilla wore two wedding dresses by Anna Valentine and Antonia Robinson

There could be several reasons Camilla didn't wear a tiara, aside from aesthetic reasons. Firstly, this was not Camilla or Charles' first marriage – Camilla had previously tied the knot with Major Andrew Parker-Bowles in July 1973, while Charles married Princess Diana in 1981.

Secondly, the couple didn't hold their wedding ceremony in a church.

The pair marked their 20th wedding anniversary earlier this year during a four-day State Visit to Italy. For the milestone, Their Majesties released three photos taken by Chris Jackson from the grounds of Villa Wollonsky in Rome, the official residence of the UK's ambassador to Italy, Lord Llewellyn.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace The pair marked their 20th wedding anniversary with photos in the grounds of Villa Wollonsky

"As we begin our first visit to Italy as King and Queen, we are so looking forward to celebrating our twentieth wedding anniversary in such a special place – and with such wonderful people! A presto, Roma e Ravenna!-Charles R & Camilla R," the caption read.

Camilla wore a white and beige coat dress by her wedding dress designer, Anna Valentine, while the monarch looked smart in a navy pinstripe suit.