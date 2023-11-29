Penny Lancaster is a princess bride in rare wedding photo with toddler Alastair

Penny Lancaster and her husband Sir Rod Stewart ensured their children Alastair and Aiden were involved in both of their weddings in 2007 and 2017.

To mark their eldest son's birthday, the Loose Women star unearthed some of her favourite memories, including their first nuptials which took place when Alastair was just two. She shared a rare photo from their secret ceremony in Portofino, which saw the newlyweds posing with their adorable tot on the grounds of a medieval monastery following their religious blessing.

Penny looked stunning in her strapless wedding dress by Spanish designer Manuel Mota which featured an embellished bodice. She completed her bridal look by securing her blonde hair in a curled updo with face-framing strands falling loose, alongside a pearl necklace and a white hair accessory.

Alastair, who sat on her lap, was all smiles as he posed for photos with his famous parents dressed in a matching outfit to Rod. He simply wore a crisp white shirt with his blonde hair brushed into a cute straight style – a mini-me version of Rod who wore his hair in spikes and opted for a white waistcoat and a black suit.

© David M. Benett The couple got married in 2007 in front of their son Alastair

"My beautiful first born son that I had dreamt of for 34 years of my life, came to me as a gift that I have always treasured, happy 18th birthday. So proud of the wonderful man you have become xxxx @alastairwstewart," the doting mother wrote before her followers shared their thoughts on the family photos.

"Such a beautiful family," commented one follower, while another remarked: "18 years, oh my seems like yesterday. Plus you never seem to age!!"

© Instagram The bride shared a peek at the back of her wedding dress

Rod is also a father to children Kimberly, Ruby, Renee and Liam who attended their wedding, but one person who was missing was Rod and Penny's youngest son Aiden, who was born in 2011.

According to Penny, Aiden encouraged the couple to renew their wedding vows in 2017 in order to join in with the celebrations. "Aiden is always looking at wedding pictures and always says 'Mummy, where am I?' And I'm like, 'You weren't born then!'" she told HELLO!.

WATCH: Sir Rod Stewart shares hilarious home video with three eldest children

For their second ceremony, they gathered 100 friends and family members at their Essex home to exchange vows underneath a beech tree in the garden, before enjoying a three-course meal in a marquee.

"Being able to reflect on those ten years, and say those words to one another and still know we mean them is important. This felt more special.

© Danny Martindale Penny revealed their youngest son was excited to be involved in their vow renewal in 2017

"You get married with the hope that you'll be together; when we renewed our vows, we said them not with just hope, but with a reassurance. Along with hope, there is also faith, love and bringing all the family together," Penny added.

DON'T MISS: Anne Hathaway reveals her worst anniversary date with husband Adam Shulman: 'Never again'