Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt leave fans puzzled with unseen wedding snap

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have been the picture of marital bliss for six years.

The couple wed in a stunning, private ceremony in Montecito, and since becoming husband and wife, they've built a beautiful family unit by welcoming their three children, Lyla, five, Eloise, three, and six-month-old son, Ford Fitzgerald.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor and the published author kept their nuptials private, only inviting close family and friends to be a part of their special day.

© FilmMagic Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have been married for six years and share three children together. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor is also a father to his 12-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with his first wife, Anna Faris

However, Katherine recently shared a gorgeous photo of the pair looking loved-up to mark their recent sixth wedding anniversary, and some fans were perplexed at how time has flown by.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's unseen wedding photo

Taking to her Instagram on the day of their anniversary, June 8, Katherine shared a black-and-white photo of her and Chris beaming at the camera while sitting at the table during their wedding reception.

An enormous bouquet of flowers sits in front of them, along with an array of delicate glasses, including champagne flutes.

© Instagram The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver and Chris, known for his role in Parks and Recreation and the Marvel franchise, married in Montecito in June, 2019

Katherine wrote a sentimental message to her husband in the caption: "Six years of love, fun and babies! I love it all – happy anniversary," followed by a white love-heart emoji.

Fans took to the comments section to send their congratulatory wishes. One wrote: "Congratulations… the love just grows & deepens & strengthens …. What a joy to witness."

© Instagram The couple have welcomed three children together since getting married six years ago

Another echoed the sentiment by commenting: "Happy anniversary you two."

One was in disbelief about how much time had passed since their big day. "Wow 6 years already?" they wrote.

Meanwhile, Katherine's mom, Maria Shriver, wrote a heartfelt message underneath the post: "Little late to this post but not to your love, so proud of you both, your love is so inspiring."

© Instagram Katherine and Chris welcomed their baby boy, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt in November 2024

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's Montecito nuptials

The photo appears to be from the sit-down dinner reception at Chris and Katherine's wedding in California six years ago.

Chris is seen wearing a relaxed, open-shirt in check print with a smart blazer layered over the top, while Katherine is wearing a gorgeous white bandeau-line dress with delicate, capped sleeves.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger pictured in May 2024

Her hair was styled in loose waves, and she accessorized with stunning diamond, flower-shaped earrings.

For the ceremony earlier in the day, the pair dressed more formally. Katherine wore a bespoke Giorgio Armani wedding dress which was strapless with a sweetheart neckline, fitted silhouette, set off with a long train and two veils; a custom-created lace embroidered veil, as well as a tulle veil that her mother Maria Shriver wore on her own wedding day.

© Instagram The couple live with their three children in their $15m home in the Pacific Palisades

Chris wore a deep navy Giorgio Armani suit with a silver tie and matching pocket square.

The couple held their intimate wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, which can host up to 200 guests for events, and boasts beautiful views of the Channel Islands and the Pacific Ocean.