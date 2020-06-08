Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are celebrating their first wedding anniversary together on Monday, and what a year it has been for the couple, who are reportedly expecting their first child together this summer. The couple married on 8 June 2019 after a year of dating, and just five months after they announced their engagement. In honour of their anniversary, take a look back on their big day.

When did Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger get married?

Chris and Katherine celebrate their 1st wedding anniversary on 8 June

(Photo: Giorgio Armani/ John & Joseph)

Chris and Katherine married on 8 June 2019, and announced the news on social media the following day, with the first glimpse at their nuptials. "Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families, and those we love. It was intimate, moving, and emotional," Chris captioned the photo. "We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Where was Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding held?

Chris and Katherine married at San Ysidro Ranch

The couple held their intimate wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, which can host up to 200 guests for events, and boasts beautiful views of the Channel Islands and the Pacific Ocean. Chris and Katherine would have had their pick of picturesque settings to say their vows; as well as the pristine upper lawn, other choices include the lower garden, wine cellar, or several of the buildings on the ranch. The venue held fond memories for Katherine's great aunt and uncle – John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy – who spent their honeymoon at the property.

Who designed Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding dress?

Katherine wore a bespoke Giorgio Armani wedding dress which was strapless with a sweetheart neckline, fitted silhouette, set off with a long train and two veils; a custom-created lace embroidered veil, as well as a tulle veil that her mother Maria Shriver wore on her own wedding day. Adding another sentimental touch to her outfit, and helping with her "Something Old" and "Something Borrowed" was a pair of earrings that belonged to Katherine's grandmother, while Armani Privé white satin heels completed her bridal ensemble.

Katherine wore two Armani Prive wedding dresses

In the evening, the bride changed into a second Giorgio Armani creation; an ivory silk satin gown that had a plunging back and draped sleeves, with a long train that Katherine lifted up via a wrist loop. Katherine wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, with a dazzling hair slide to complete the look.

Which celebrity guests were at Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding?

One very famous attendee at the couple's wedding was, of course, Katherine's father Arnold Schwarzenegger, who gave her away in the ceremony. The couple also invited some of Chris' former co-stars including Parks and Recreation actor Rob Lowe, who attended with his two sons, Johnny and Matthew.

