Katherine Schwarzenegger's 'increased workload' since welcoming baby Ford with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's fans love getting insight into their life as parents, particularly after they welcomed their third child together, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt, in November.

The couple, who wed in 2019, have their hands full as they're also parents to two daughters, Eloise, aged five, and Lyla, aged three. Chris also co-parents his 12-year-old son, Jack, with his first wife, Anna Faris.

Thankfully, Chris, 45, and Katherine, 34, live in an enormous home in Pasadena, California, said to be worth $15 million, so fortunately, they have plenty of room for all the family.

© Instagram Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger recently welcomed a baby boy

But as with many parents who welcome a new baby into the family, their adorable new arrival will have changed the family dynamic in many wonderful ways.

© Instagram Alicia Eaton, who is an expert in parenting, behaviour change and emotional wellbeing, explained to HELLO! how Chris and Katherine will likely be navigating the change since welcoming their third child together. "The arrival of a new baby inevitably means an increased workload for parents and with each additional child, parents naturally have less time and attention to devote to any one of them. "But rather than making things more stressful, studies show that parents adopt a more relaxed, laid-back approach the more children they have," she said.

© Instagram The relaxed and laid-back approach is certainly evident from this photo of Katherine holding up baby Ford in her delightfully cluttered bathroom. We're sure many parents can relate. It's clear Katherine's candid nature in her photos proves how she's taken to motherhood - and the "increased workload" - over the last five years like a duck to water. "Having gained valuable experience, parents are often more confident and relaxed with the youngest child, no longer feeling the same pressure to get everything right," as Alicia put it. Katherine's fans are grateful for her realness. In response to her bathroom selfie, one said: "What every mother looks like, hair pulled up, no makeup, in pajamas [sic]. Love it!" Another added: "I'm loving the Mommy & Son matching hair dos," and a third wrote: "The slow and sweet moments are the best."

© Instagram Alicia also noted that by the time a third baby arrives, the strict rules can often go out the window, making way for more easygoing parents. ​"The arrival of baby Ford may bring a bit more fun and laughter into the home, as sticking to rigid rules, and schedules becomes less feasible." A sense of humour is something Katherine and Chris definitely have, as shown in this picture of Ford needing a diaper change, which Chris posted on his Instagram.

© Instagram Katherine's bond with Ford will be extra special as he's not only her youngest but also her only son. "As a mother, Katherine may feel sentimental about raising a son after two daughters, experiencing a new kind of mother-son bond," Alicia stated.



© Instagram But as the younger sibling of two big sisters, Ford will also experience and benefit from this dynamic. "As a boy growing up with two older sisters, Ford may benefit from developing better emotional awareness and communication skills, helping him to express his feelings more openly as an adult. "As the only boy, he'll very likely also have to learn how to negotiate and navigate his way within a household where he is outnumbered."