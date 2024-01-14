Andy Murray's glowing bride Kim's wedding hair was perfection

As wedding season approaches the soon-to-be brides among us will be starting to think about their look on their special day, and crucially, how to wear their hair. With so many popular options ranging from a twisted updo to Princess Kate-inspired half-up style to loose Hollywood waves, many brides are overwhelmed with the amount of looks they have to choose from on their big day. May we put forward Kim Sears', AKA the wife of Andy Murray, wedding hair which was a timeless, yet achievable look and that despite its creation almost a decade ago, still feels contemporary for 2024 brides?

Kim and Andy tied the knot at Cromlix, their beautiful Dunblane countryside hotel, in 2015. Kim's brunette locks were styled in a classic half-up do with a twisted detail at the back that allowed space for her stunning trailing veil to be attached. The lengths of her hair were styled in loose ringlet curls and the top half of her hair had mountains of volume at the root. The star of the show was a beautiful diamanté-encrusted headpiece that was attached with an elastic that blended in with her hair.

Luke Benson is a session and celebrity hairdresser, creative director of Luke Benson Hair, and has worked with the likes of Billie Eilish and Michelle Keegan. He reveals his top tip for ensuring that a style like Kim's is executed well and lasts all day. "Prep is the most important thing for this look and for most updos," the stylist says. "Blowdry a good amount of product into the hair and keep layering it up so it gives the hair some 'guts'. Give it a light tong to add some natural movement once brushed out, and gently backcomb from the front to the crown, keeping the silhouette balanced, and then once the band is secured it will give that boho/beehive feel but in a modern luxurious way."

He says there is a reason we come back to a look like Kim's. "It’s just so classical and beautiful. Less is more sometimes and when executed in a beautiful way it gives a timeless energy." But there are a handful of no-nos Luke says can be the undoing of this look when recreating. "Tell the bride not to touch it too much! And avoid products that are too oily," he says reminding us that oily products will prevent the style from staying in place all day and all night.

Alicia Dobson, Bellissima’s hair ambassador is also a fan of the look. "This look is timeless and often a popular one I see brides going for as it ensures your hair is off your face and in a put-together style but also allows you to wear your hair down to provide that more feminine touch too," she explains. "I think the style looks great on everybody. The incorporation of a statement headband adds that extra glamour and creates a centre piece without taking too much attention away from the updo."

Timothy David, creative director of the eponymous London-based hair studio also acknowledges the style's old-school roots. He tells us: "This look is a strong 60s look, it incorporates a lot of the foundations for many ‘up styles’. It’s a classic shape that will never go out of fashion."

Jay Birmingham, a celebrity hair stylist who has worked with Maya Jama and Khloe Kardashian tells HELLO! his top tips for ensuring the style doesn't drop as the bride parties into the evening. "You want to use a medium hold hairspray and also ensure the secured hair at the crown is as secure as it can be. Placing the bobby pins at the correct angle is key, as they work with the hair and follow its patter. Once you have this right the style will stay put!".

Migle Mia, hair stylist at Blush + Blow London has worked with Tina Fey and Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall. She says her top products for a long-lasting do include "the 7Seconds Leave-in Conditioner and Heat Protection' from Unite, the 'Techni Art Super Dust' from L’Oréal, and the L’Oréal 'Ring Light' spray for healthier looking hair. Emma Vickery, creative director at Percy & Reed also recommends their 'Session Styling Dry Voluminising Spray'.

Recreating Kim's look couldn't be easier with the following expert guide...

Chie Sato, Head of Education at Taylor Taylor London's step-by-step guide to Kim's gorgeous style Start with dry hair, then apply a volume mousse or a sea salt spray from roots to ends and section by section. Dry off the product with a hairdryer using a round brush and make sure you can feel the product in your hair so that it stays in place after backcombing. Section the hair and use a large barrel tong to create the wave. To create the bouffant half up-half down style, backcomb the hair from the roots to mid-length across the top half of the head (basically from the back of the crown to the front hairline to maximise volume and create shape). Use a brush to mold the hair into the shape towards the back of the hair. Using hair grips just above the occipital bones to secure backcombing. Use medium hairspray to set the overall look. Secure the Alice band around an inch and a half away from the forehead. Kim’s stylist has taken pieces of hair from the underside of the head and wrapped these around the band to blend it in with the rest of the hair.

