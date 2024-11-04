Kaley Cuoco rocks vampy bridal shower dress and jewelled heels

Kaley Cuoco looked stunning as she celebrated her sister Briana's bridal shower at the weekend.

The Flight Attendant actress posed for photos in a $395 burgundy mini dress from Simkhai with sheer sleeves and a ruffled hem, which she paired with black strappy heels with an embellished buckle adding a glamorous finish.

© Instagram Kaley Cuoco celebrated her sister Briana's bridal shower over the weekend

Beauty-wise, Kaley wore her long hair in effortless waves with a deep side part and coordinated with her autumnal dress with a vampy smokey brown eye and deep red nail polish.

© Instagram The Flight Attendant actress looked radiant in a burgundy mini dress

Meanwhile, her sister looked striking in a bridal white mini dress with a halterneck and a skater skirt. "I mean the wedding shower of dreams for this dream sis," she captioned one photo on her Instagram Stories.

© Instagram Briana Cuoco was pictured in a bridal white mini dress in photos shared by her sister

Bri announced her engagement to The Summer Set star Brian Logan Dales in December 2023 following a two-year relationship. She posted a series of Instagram photos showing the elaborate proposal in front of a floral arch and their loved ones, before showing off her dazzling oval diamond ring.

At the time, Kaley celebrated her sister's exciting news by writing: "Engagement of the year!! We love you @bricuoco @brianlogandales !! Fam for life! congratulations!!!!!!!"

Kaley's marriage views

© Instagram Kaley Cuoco confirmed her engagement to Tom Pelphrey in August 2024

The Big Bang Theory actress was married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 and Karl Cook from 2018 to 2022.

Before meeting her fiance Tom Pelphrey, she had ruled out the idea of walking down the aisle again. In a 2022 interview with Glamour, Kaley said: "I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership.

"But I will never get married again. Absolutely not."

© Instagram The couple welcomed daughter Matilda in 2023

Kaley's views on marriage have changed over time. She got engaged to the Ozark actor in August 2024, one year after they welcomed their daughter, Matilda.

When asked about wedding planning, the actress suggested "maybe another kid will have to come first."

Kaley told People: "We’re gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan. I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom – it’s a lot."

In the meantime, she can help Bri plan her wedding with Brian.

