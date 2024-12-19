Lady Amelia Spencer twins with Lady Eliza in backless cut-out wedding guest dress

Lady Amelia Spencer, 32, may be related to royalty, but she does not follow the same rulebook as the likes of her late aunt Princess Diana.

The 9th Earl Spencer's daughter posed for photos with her husband Greg Mallett and twin sister Lady Eliza Spencer in South Africa, where she grew up before relocating to the UK in January 2020.

© Instagram Lady Amelia Spencer stunned in a backless dress for a friend's wedding in South Africa

Dressing for the warm sunny weather, Amelia looked sensational in a pink floral wedding guest dress as she celebrated a friend's nuptials. As well as long sleeves and feminine ruffles, her gown featured a low V-neck and an open back that fed round to her waist, creating the illusion of a cut-out at the front.

Gold strappy heels and drop earrings completed Amelia's outfit, while her long blonde hair had been styled into loose waves.

© Instagram She was joined by her twin sister Lady Eliza, who also wore a floral wedding guest dress

Greg – whom she married on 21 March 2023 at Quoin Rock Manor House in South Africa's Western Cape – kept it neutral in a white linen shirt and cream trousers, while Amelia's sister Eliza followed the bold floral theme with her red high-neck gown with a waist-defining belt, ruffled detailing and a pink and white print. Like her twin, her honey-blonde hair fell to her waist in an effortless style.

Amelia was soaking up the warm sunny weather, which is a far cry from the cold in the UK where she will likely return for Christmas.

Amelia and Eliza previously opened up about their memories of childhood Christmases at 13,000-acre family seat Althorp in Northamptonshire, where they previously lived.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer: Who knows who best?

"It is a truly special and beautiful place. Having spent the first three years of our lives at Althorp, exploring and discovering it as children, and being part of a long heritage of Spencers that have lived there, it has always felt like another home," Eliza told Tatler.

"And of course, it conjures up memories of family Christmases as children, with our extended family all together."

© Getty The Spencer sisters often coordinate their outfits

They were just five when Princess Diana died in 1997, but they have vague memories of spending time with their aunt.

"Growing up in South Africa, I really had very little idea of how significant she was in the world until I was much older," Amelia said, adding Diana "did come and visit us in South Africa on a few occasions.

"She stayed with us, just before she passed away, at my father’s house here in Cape Town. We were very fortunate to have spent that time with her."

LOOK: Princess Kate's first ever royal Christmas outfit might surprise you