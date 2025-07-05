Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham's magical gift to Mel B on her wedding day
Singers Mel B and Victoria Beckham of the Spice Girls onstage at the 12th Victoria's Secret Fashion show at the Kodak Theater on November 15, 2007 in Hollywood, California.© WireImage

The Spice Girl is tying the knot with her hairdresser fiancé Rory McPhee

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
7 minutes ago
Though Victoria Beckham isn't able to attend the headline-hitting wedding between Mel B and Rory McPhee herself, she sent her former Spice Girl bandmate the most incredible gift for her big day.

The 50-year-old's ceremony is taking place in the OBE Chapel, right at the heart of St. Paul's Cathedral in London, and looks like a dream. 

However, it seems that, despite her absence, Victoria managed to contribute to one of Mel's wedding dreams coming true, in a subtle but touching way.

Attending her mother's wedding, Phoenix Chi, the 26-year-old eldest daughter of the bride, showed up in a gorgeous blue silk dress, with a matching fascinator, that holds a very special meaning.

Phoenix Chi Gulzar at the Wedding of Mel B and Rory McPhee, St Pauls Cathedral. © Alamy Stock Photo
Mel B's daughter wore a Victoria Beckham dress to the wedding

Not only was the dress designed by Victoria Beckham, but it was given to Phoenix as a gift for the occasion.

Mel B always wanted a Victoria Beckham dress for her wedding

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! ahead of the wedding, the Spice Girl revealed that she was seeking the help of her fellow bandmate to create a dress.

"Well, Victoria [Beckham] did say she'd be happy to make me a dress," she revealed. "But I don't want just one; I want to have many different dresses for that day or a week of celebrations. I've been married twice before, so, third time lucky."

Mel B marries Rory McPhee at St Paul's Cathedral © Getty
Mel B married Rory McPhee at St Paul's Cathedral on Saturday

To design close friend Mel B a dress is one thing, but to also gift one for her daughter is an extraordinarily special gesture from singer-turned-designer Victoria.

Victoria Beckham's absence from the wedding

The mother-of-four had to miss the big day, as she is reportedly abroad and was not able to return to the UK for the wedding.

Victoria and Mel B© Instagram
Victoria shared a snap of the two together

However, she did show support for her friend and former bandmate through a set of Instagram tributes, including a video of the five Spice Girls together, with the caption: "Congratulations @officialmelb and @rorymcphee on your special day! I couldn't be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness! Kisses xx"

The heartwarming message shared by Victoria© Instagram
Victoria shared a tribute to Mel B on her big day

She also shared another picture of the pair together, writing alongside it: "Sending you love @officialmelb [heart emoji] @rorymcphee is a very lucky man!"

WATCH: The best moments from Mel B's wedding at St Paul's Cathedral

