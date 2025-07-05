Victoria Beckham's magical gift to Mel B on her wedding day

Though Victoria Beckham isn't able to attend the headline-hitting wedding between Mel B and Rory McPhee herself, she sent her former Spice Girl bandmate the most incredible gift for her big day.

The 50-year-old's ceremony is taking place in the OBE Chapel, right at the heart of St. Paul's Cathedral in London, and looks like a dream.

However, it seems that, despite her absence, Victoria managed to contribute to one of Mel's wedding dreams coming true, in a subtle but touching way.

Attending her mother's wedding, Phoenix Chi, the 26-year-old eldest daughter of the bride, showed up in a gorgeous blue silk dress, with a matching fascinator, that holds a very special meaning.

Not only was the dress designed by Victoria Beckham, but it was given to Phoenix as a gift for the occasion.

Mel B always wanted a Victoria Beckham dress for her wedding

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! ahead of the wedding, the Spice Girl revealed that she was seeking the help of her fellow bandmate to create a dress.

"Well, Victoria [Beckham] did say she'd be happy to make me a dress," she revealed. "But I don't want just one; I want to have many different dresses for that day or a week of celebrations. I've been married twice before, so, third time lucky."

To design close friend Mel B a dress is one thing, but to also gift one for her daughter is an extraordinarily special gesture from singer-turned-designer Victoria.

Victoria Beckham's absence from the wedding

The mother-of-four had to miss the big day, as she is reportedly abroad and was not able to return to the UK for the wedding.

However, she did show support for her friend and former bandmate through a set of Instagram tributes, including a video of the five Spice Girls together, with the caption: "Congratulations @officialmelb and @rorymcphee on your special day! I couldn't be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness! Kisses xx"

She also shared another picture of the pair together, writing alongside it: "Sending you love @officialmelb [heart emoji] @rorymcphee is a very lucky man!"