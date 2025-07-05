Victoria Beckham's heartfelt message for Mel B on her wedding day

All eyes are on Mel B this weekend as she marries hairstylist Rory McPhee today, but one noticeable absence is making the headlines.

Victoria Beckham will not be making an appearance today as she is reportedly abroad and was unable to return to the UK for the event.

The fashion designer might not be able to attend the wedding in person, but she has shown support to her longtime friend and former colleague by sharing a few snaps on her Instagram account.

The former Posh Spice posted a video picturing the five Spice Girls together, with Victoria hugging Ginger Spice, accompanied by a sweet caption: "Congratulations @officialmelb and @rorymcphee on your special day! I couldn’t be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness! Kisses xx"

Victoria also shared another picture with Mel B, writing: "Sending you love @officialmelb [heart emoji] @rorymcphee is a very lucky man!"

© Victoria Beckham Victoria and Mel B

Victoria was already in a celebratory mood this week, having marked 26 years of marriage to Sir David Beckham.

The mum of four took to Instagram to share a lovely old picture of her and David in a pool, captioned: "Another year, another chapter in our love story. [heart emoji] I'm so proud of the beautiful family and life we've built together. You and our four incredible children complete me. I love you so much @davidbeckham xx Here's to 26 years!! xx".

Her followers loved the throwback, and the post also gathered some A-listers' comments, like the sweet message from VB’s best friend, Mexican-American actress Eva Longoria, who wrote, "Happy anniversary to you babe!!".

© Victoria Beckham Victoria and David as a young couple

Victoria even launched a new fragrance in honour of the occasion, inspired by the couple’s romantic getaways to Italy in the 1990s. The scent, named Hotel Portofino '97, evokes memories of their early years together.

Geri Halliwell-Horner is also not expected at the function, but the reason is unclear. The two former pop stars have had some differences in the past but Geri’s absence might be due to her husband’s commitments at this week’s British Grand Prix.

© Victoria Beckham The heartwarming message shared by Victoria

Emma Bunton will be there representing the group. The singer, also known as Baby Spice, arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral wearing a baby pink outfit. She wore an asymmetrical short dress, paired with a matching pillbox hat with a veil, a white clutch and silver sandals.

Mel B has earned the honour of getting married in such an iconic London landmark thanks to the MBE she received for her charity work.

Speaking on the Today show, she previously opened about the honour, saying, "I didn't realise how much of a big deal it was until I started reading about it, and then I started getting really nervous. It was really lovely. So because of that, I am going to get married in the same church as Princess Diana."