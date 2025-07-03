Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lauren Sanchez's wedding dress missing days after Jeff Bezos wedding – report
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

Jeff Bezos's wife wore a Dolce & Gabbana gown on the big day

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 hours ago
Just days after marrying Jeff Bezos in a lavish three-day celebration in Venice, Lauren Sánchez’s wedding dress has reportedly gone missing. 

According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the bride had a total of 27 dresses to choose from for her nuptials – each featuring unique designs crafted by various fashion houses. One of the gowns has reportedly got lost since the ceremony, although exactly which piece remains undisclosed. 

It was reported that an unknown woman who was elegantly dressed allegedly snuck past security without an invitation before she was escorted out. However, this is no longer believed to be true, and no police reports have been filed.

Lauren looked ethereal on the big day in a mermaid gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The wedding dress featured a high-neck and corseted silhouette crafted from hand-appliquéd Italian lace. Inspired by Sophia Loren's dress in the 1989 film Houseboat, the bodice was adorned with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons while the look was completed with a tulle-and-lace veil. 

"It went from 'I want a simple, sexy modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment,' and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," she told Vogue

"I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s," added Lauren. "I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren and her hands were like this and she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, 'That’s it. That’s the dress.'"

"It is a departure from what people expect," she added, "from what I expect – but it’s very much me."

Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos and spouse Lauren Sanchez Bezos leave the Aman Hotel on the third day of their wedding festivities© AFP via Getty Images
"I mean, it’s so elegant, it’s timeless."

"At the very beginning, with every wedding dress, I ask the lady, 'Tell me what you dream,'" Domenico Dolce told Vogue. "Because I want it to be right, and she’s very fast, very dynamico. She was about to go to the moon, to space. Much was happening. It’s a very important day for the lady and the dress helps in this language."

Lauren also wore a stunning sweetheart neck, corseted gown inspired by the Rita Hayworth film Gilda for her wedding dinner. She later slipped into a cocktail dress by Oscar de la Renta that featured 600 yards of hand-sewn chain and 175,000 crystals for the after-party.

Lauren showed off her first pre-wedding Schiaparelli dress ahead of her big day

Jeff and Lauren tied the knot on Friday June 27 on the private island of San Giorgio in a private church nestled within the island’s renowned gardens, far from public view. 

The long weekend proved to be a fashion marathon for the journalist. Lauren graced her welcome dinner in a Schiaparelli dress from their spring 2025 couture collection. The gold garment was designed by Daniel Roseberry and features a corseted bodice embellished with gold beads. The scene-stealing look also boasted an off-the-shoulder neckline adorned with hand-embroidered green flowers.

