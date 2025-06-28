From Lauren Sanchez to Nicola Peltz: 6 celebrity weddings that redefined luxury

Celebrations for one of the most highly anticipated weddings of the year are still in full swing in Venice, where billionaire Jeff Bezos and former TV personality Lauren Sanchez have tied the knot.

Only events like the Oscars or the Golden Globes are usually able to bring together so many famous and wealthy individuals, but it seems like nobody wanted to miss this wedding.

Guests included Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, most of the Kardashian clan, as only Kourtney Kardashian Barker was missing, and Leonardo DiCaprio, accompanied by his girlfriend, Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti.

As lavish as this wedding has been so far, it’s only one of a long list of over-the-top wedding celebrations celebrities got us used to. Here are some of our favourite extravagant weddings of recent years.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham

© Getty, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham

The wedding of Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham was characterised by a lot of alleged drama as the bride was rumoured to be ‘difficult’ according to insiders close to the wedding planning team.

The couple got married on the Peltz’s $103m (£76m) family estate in Palm Beach, Florida, spanning 44,000 square feet, offering plenty of space to enact their vision of the big day.

The bride chose to wear a dress by Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, which sparked controversy considering her mother-in-law is one of the most coveted fashion designers in the business.

The wedding lasted three days and counted 500 guests, with famous society and fashion photographer German Larkin capturing it all for Vogue.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

© Photo: Instagram Kim, Kanye and North West

Nobody does ‘over-the-top’ better than the Kardashian-West duo and their wedding is there to prove it.

Kim Kardashian’s wedding to Kanye West spanned two countries. The former couple started with renting the Palace of Versailles - which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site - for their rehearsal dinner.

The lucky people in attendance were delighted by a private performance by American singer Lana Del Rey, who sang her hit ‘Young and Beautiful’ while the happy couple danced. The following day, the rapper and TV star flew all 200 of their guests on private jets to Italy to attend the wedding.

The actual ceremony took place in a 16th-century fort in Florence, and the bride wore a custom Givenchy dress.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge

© Amy Sussman Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge wed in 2023 after two years of dating and their fairytale bash was unanimously considered the wedding of the year.

The couple chose a spectacular venue, the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes, South of France, and the bride wore three custom Chanel gowns that looked nothing short of spectacular.

The music was one of the party’s highlights. The guests enjoyed a fabulous performance by Lionel Richie, the father of the bride, and a surprise Good Charlotte concert, as Sofia’s sister, Nicole Richie, is married to the band’s frontman, Joel Madden.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

How to forget the ultimate party, the three-day bash of actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas that took place in Jodhpur, India, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace.

The wedding included both Western and traditional Indian ceremonies to celebrate the couple’s Hindu and Christian heritages.

For the Christian ceremony, the whole wedding party modelled Ralph Lauren. The bride wore a hand-beaded and embroidered gown with an astonishing 75-foot-long veil, which took a total of 1,826 hours to complete, while the groom opted for a double-breasted black tuxedo.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seemed like an unlikely couple but the pair got married in 2022 and are still going strong, having welcomed their first child together, Rocky Thirteen Barker, in November 2023.

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer’s wedding was a very Italian affair, organised in almost every detail by fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, who are said to be very close friends of the family.

Although the couple officially married in a fun and intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, the wedding celebrations in Portofino, held at Dolce and Gabbana’s holiday home, L’Olivetta, looked wonderful, albeit far from traditional, with red roses and votive candles everywhere.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

© Lauren Sanchez Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at their wedding on June 27 2025

Last but not least, the newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who drew both admiration and local criticism due to the extravagant scale of the celebrations.

The couple pretty much rented the city of Venice, Italy, out for three days to allow all their famous friend to enjoy the extravaganzas, much to the discontent of the local residents.

The celebrations seem endless and include a foam party on a yacht, a pyjama party, and a Masquerade ball.