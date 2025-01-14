Neighbours star announces she's pregnant with her seventh child at 45 years of age

Madeleine West has shared some unexpected and joyful news—she’s pregnant with her seventh child! The beloved Neighbours star, 45, made the announcement in a candid and heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday morning, leaving fans thrilled by the surprise.

In a striking photo, Madeleine cradled her growing baby bump, lifting her grey tank top to reveal her bare tummy.

"WHOOPS!" she cheekily captioned the post. "Thought it was #perimenopause. I thought WRONG!" The actress, who has always been refreshingly honest, added, "It’s not too much Christmas pudding either. And I couldn’t be happier."

© Instagram Madeleine revealed she's expecting her 7th child

While she’s embracing this new chapter with excitement, Madeleine admitted she’s still adjusting to the reality of becoming a mother again later in life.

"Not too sure about the title ‘Geriatric mum’ but here we are, and I’m winding back a little to grow this little surprise package I’ve dubbed Baby Number 7. Couldn’t help myself!" she wrote.

© Getty Images Shannon Bennett (L) and Madeleine West share six children

In true Madeleine fashion, she reached out to her followers for advice and support. "I don’t have much more to say right now, but I’ve noticed I don’t hear much about older parents. I know you must be out there. Just seems we are invisible," she noted.

She continued with an open call for wisdom: "So if you’re expecting later than expected, and tackling early in your 40s or 50s, I’d LOVE to hear your stories."

"I’d love any tips you care to share. Like how the heck do you get all the #baby paraphernalia together again after you’ve given it all away????" she quipped, adding, "There’s a terrifying new world of contraptions out there and I don’t know where to start!! HELP!!!"

© Getty Images Madeleine West (L) and her daughter Phoenix

Her post was quickly flooded with love and congratulations from fans, friends, and fellow parents. "Wow, congratulations!!!" one follower gushed, while another added, "Congrats to all, exciting times for your brood too." A third wrote, "Holy hell woman! You look fabulous, congratulations."

Madeleine is already a devoted mother to six children—Phoenix, 19, Hendrix, 16, Xascha, 14, Xanthe, 12, and twins Xalia and Margaux, 10—whom she shares with her ex-partner, celebrity chef Shannon Bennett, 49.

The Australian actress was most recently linked to Maximo Bottaro, with whom she shared a relationship for over three years. However, it remains unclear whether the pair are still together, as they haven’t been seen publicly since December 2023.

In 2023, Madeleine spoke about Maximo’s unwavering support during her mental health struggles.

"I’m lucky to have someone who is evolved and compassionate enough to go on this journey with me without sugar-coating or trying to avoid the tough moments," she told Stellar magazine at the time.

© Getty Images Madeleine starred in Neighbours

Meanwhile, her relationship with her ex-husband Shannon has remained a topic of public interest. The couple, who were together for 13 years before their split in 2018, have had their fair share of ups and downs. Madeleine later admitted that their separation had been far from easy, describing the process as something that "turned love toxic."

Two years after their breakup, she left Melbourne and relocated to Byron Bay to be closer to their six children, purchasing a stunning $4.6 million property overlooking Tallow Beach.

But life in Byron wasn’t without its drama—Madeleine spent much of 2023 dealing with legal battles involving Shannon’s elderly father, Benny Bennett. The chef’s father had taken out an AVO against Madeleine following an alleged altercation at Shannon’s Byron mansion in 2022.

The case saw its fair share of controversy, with a magistrate initially upholding the AVO, describing Madeleine as "evasive" and her alleged behavior towards Benny, 76, as "verging on being aggressive."

However, she fought back and successfully appealed to the NSW District Court. In a ruling by Judge Jonathan Priestley, the decision was overturned, with the judge stating that "the evidence of facts supporting them is light on, and not supported by" CCTV footage from five different cameras around Shannon’s home.