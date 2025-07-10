Mel B's small Spice Girls reunion that flew under the radar

Melanie Brown's magnificent wedding to celebrity hairdresser Rory McPhee, which took place in St Faith's Chapel in St. Paul's Cathedral on Saturday, was the most incredible star-studded ceremony, but there's an incredibly special reunion that you might've missed.

Though the entire group couldn't reunite for the ceremony, with Victoria Beckham, Mel C and Geri Halliwell-Horner unable to attend, another Spice Girls get-together flew under the radar amid the glitz and glam of the wedding.

Scary Spice's mother took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a beautiful photo from the ceremony, uniting the iconic group of Spice Mums: Joan Chisholm, Andrea Brown, and

Captioning the post, Andrea penned: "30yrs of friendship spice mums my partners in crime, miss u sooo much pauline [clinking glasses emoji] [heart emoji] Xx", hinting at Emma Bunton's mother, Pauline, who was unfortunately not able to attend the ceremony.

© Instagram The Spice Girl mums reunited at Mel B's wedding

In the comments, her followers inundated her with praise and kind comments, with one fan writing: "Looking fabulous Andrea! Wishing Melanie and Rory much happiness."

Meanwhile, another wrote: "Great to see the spice mama's together and looking so beautiful for such a glorious occasion!"

Mel B's glamorous wedding

The ceremony and reception for Scary Spice's third wedding were absolutely fabulous, and the scene set at St Paul's Cathedral was just breathtaking.

© Getty Images The pair tied the knot at St Paul's Cathedral in London

Before guests arrived, immense arrangements of white flowers were seen being put into position at the entrance, and staff completed the floral setup before the bridal party arrived, with passersby clamoring to catch a glimpse of the guests.

Famous guests included beloved comedian Tom Allen, Lisa Snowdon and model Cara Delevingne, though the guest list of close friends and family was kept mostly private.

© Getty Melanie B wore a beautiful Josephine Scott gown

The venue is easily one of the most prestigious and sought-after in the UK, and it famously hosted the much-publicised wedding between the then-Prince Charles and his first wife, Princess Diana, back in 1981.

Holding the wedding at a historical heritage site marked a grand turn for Mel B, who has mostly been known for her bold and incredibly modern persona.

Mel and Rory confirmed their engagement in 2022, with the Spice Girl revealing the news in an interview. The pair had reportedly been together for more than three years beforehand.