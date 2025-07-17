Anna Faris' 'glaring problems' in love life before Chris Pratt marriage

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt shocked fans when they announced their split in 2017, but it seems like the pair have kept things friendly and civil, and seemingly co-parent their son, Jack, like total pros.

But did you know that Anna, known for her roles in comedy movies such as Scary Movie and The House Bunny, was married before she and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor tied the knot in 2009?

Anna, 48, has also opened up about her love life in the past, and has divulged details about the breakdown of her first marriage before she struck up a relationship with Chris.

Find out more about her love life history…

© Getty Images Anna Faris and her second husband, Chris Pratt, split in 2017 but continue to co-parent their son, Jack, who they welcomed in 2012

Anna Faris's first husband with 'red flags'

Before Anna and Chris became an item, she was married to the actor Ben Indra for three years.

The former couple met in the late 1990s while filming the independent film, Lovers Lane, in Seattle, and, according to WHO, Ben said he was "completely hypnotised" by his future wife.

© WireImage Anna Faris and Ben Indra married in 2004 after meeting in the 1990s while filming together

Anna has opened up about their romance, most extensively in her 2017 memoir, Unqualified. She now also hosts a podcast of the same name.

In the book, she shares that Ben proposed to Anna twice before she said yes and that, looking back, she's unsure why she agreed to get married as the relationship had what she described as "many red flags".

She writes in the book: "I've often tried to understand my rationale for getting married the first time, because it does seem baffling to commit to a lifelong relationship when there are so many glaring problems. I still wonder why I did that."

© FilmMagic The Scary Movie actress opened up about her first marriage in her book, in which she shared that the relationship had problems before she decided to end it over the phone

After three years of marriage, Anna filed for divorce in April 2007, citing irreconcilable differences. Although she insists that she never cheated on Ben with her future husband Chris, the Scary Movie actress has been candid in admitting that she felt feelings for Chris before splitting from her first husband.

"[My friend] Dan told me that if I was going to leave my husband, I had to be a surgeon with a scalpel about it. Do it immediately and effectively."

© Jon Kopaloff Anna Faris pictured in 2009, the year she wed fellow actor Chris Pratt

She also wrote in the book that she ended the marriage over the phone, which made her feel like a "villain". After the split, Anna immediately set her sights on Chris, whom she met while starring in the film Take Me Home.

"I went to set and was like, 'Hey, everybody! I just left my husband.' Pretty soon, I was knocking on Chris's door and was basically like, 'Hi, I'm ready to [start dating].'"

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' marriage and split

In 2009, two years after they began dating, Anna and Chris tied the knot when they eloped to Bali. Three years later, they welcomed their first son, Jack, now aged 12.

The pair then announced their split in 2017 with a statement that expressed their sadness and disappointment to be sharing the news, but insisted they would also respect and love each other and focus on co-parenting Jack.

© Getty Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their split in 2017

It seems the love and respect were strong, as when Anna's memoir was released, Chris even wrote the foreword.

Anna dedicated Unqualified to Chris and thanked him for "being the best person I know."

Meanwhile, Chris described Anna in his foreword as "an important part of my life and she always will be."

© Instagram Chris Pratt with his son, Jack, he co-parents with ex-wife, Anna Faris

The Parks and Recreation star added: "[This book is a] face-first dive into the mind and person that I spent one amazing decade with."

Chris has since moved on to marry and start a family with Katherine Schwarzenegger, while Anna has also found love again with her cinematographer husband, Michael Barrett.