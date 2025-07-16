The Prince and Princess of Wales are clearly dedicated parents to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Although the royal couple largely keep the details of how they're raising their kids under wraps, it's clear from public outings and heartwarming family moments we've seen over the years that William and Kate take a hands-on approach with their brood.

And a big part of it is their upbringing. The Princess of Wales has spoken before about how "dedicated" her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were while raising Kate and her siblings, Pippa and James.

The values instilled in the Middleton children no doubt play a part in how Kate, 43, and William, 43, are choosing to raise their own kids.

We asked HELLO! readers: "Do you think Carole and Michael Middleton have done a good job raising Kate?" to which over 98 per cent of voters said 'Yes'.

So it seems the overwhelming majority agree that the Middletons have passed on valuable lessons to their daughter.

We spoke to experts to get their own view…

Carole and Michael Middleton are 'pillars of strength' for Kate and kids

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Royal Correspondent, says: "Even before her marriage to Prince William, Kate has spoken about how supportive her parents have always been, describing Carole and Michael as 'very, very dear' to her and how they have helped her through difficult times over the years.

"That strong bond has remained as Kate has navigated royal life, motherhood and her recent cancer battle. I think the fact that the Middletons featured in the family video where Kate announced she had finished chemotherapy was evidence of how they've been pillars of strength for their daughter.

"The footage also showed the Waleses and the Middletons playing cards around the dining table, just like any ordinary down-to-earth family. Like many grandparents, they've been there to help out William and Kate with childcare whilst they have been away on royal tours."

Danielle added that this down-to-earth nature is born from Kate and William wanting to give their children as "ordinary" an upbringing as possible. "This stems a lot from the Princess's side of the family, as well as the values that Charles and Diana instilled in their sons."

Another example is how the Prince and Princess of Wales are sure to schedule engagements around the school and the children's extra-curricular activities.

"The Princess also stayed in Windsor when the Prince travelled to Singapore in 2023 so she could be at home to support Prince George through his first major set of exams," noted Danielle, proving that the royal couple are keen to be a constant presence in their child's lives.

How the Middletons approach to parenting has shifted royal parenting dynamics

Tara Gore, Founder and Clinical Psychologist at Stepping Stones Psychology, PLLC, also spoke to HELLO! about how it's recent generations of royals who have taken more of a "hands-on" approach to parenting.

"Princess Diana laid the foundation for this generational shift toward prioritizing connection and psychological well-being over duty," she said.

"The current generation of royals appear to practice an authoritative parenting style in which they take on a firm, yet nurturing approach.

Like Princess Diana, Prince William and Princess Catherine are more emotionally responsive while offering structure and discipline to their children. Such a parenting style can lead to better outcomes, including stronger emotional regulation skills, lower levels of anxiety and depression, and stronger interpersonal skills."