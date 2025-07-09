M&S has a Carole Middleton-coded yellow lace dress for you to recreate her occasion wear look for less

Carole Middleton wowed onlookers as she arrived at Royal Ascot 2025 last month. It was so lovely to see the Princess of Wales' mother look gorgeous and glam at the annual event.

Carole proved she's got her finger on the fashion pulse by wearing a stunning butter yellow lace dress for the occasion - the colour of the season.

The mother of Princess Kate wore a stunning ME+EM dress

We spotted a lookalike to Carole's dress on the high street from Marks & Spencer

The mother-of-three gave us all inspiration on how to wear the summery colour, choosing a lace midi dress to take in the day's races. The shade can be tricky if you're not used to wearing yellow, but Carole's classy ME+EM dress hit the right note of stylish without being too trendy.

The two-tone lace blend midi dress is spot for any future mother-of-the-bride, with its modest length and pastel hue. Priced at £325 / $595, it's definitely not the most purse-friendly for an on-trend dress and so I got a high street hunting to see if I could find a lookalike to Carole's dress for less.

And you know what? Yellow and lace are a more common combination than I thought it would be, and my favourite of the lookalikes is the M&S Lace Button Through Midi Tea Dress for just £119.

With it's regular fit, neat collared neckline and gently fluted sleeves, I would go as far to say that the Marks & Spencer version of Carole's dress is ever so slightly more flattering than the original. The button up and v-neck are actually more flattering than Carole's high neck, and a little kinder to those who have a fuller bust.

You could add a cropped fitted jacket in cream to smarten it up further, and handily the dress is lined for modesty.

It's currently a popular M&S buy, available in sizes 10 - 16 with other sizes popping in and out of stock. The reviews allude that it fits true to size too.

As I said, butter yellow and lace are everywhere on the high street once you start searching. Wallis have a timeless yellow lace dress, featuring a collared neckline, button down front and four front pockets. The waistband draws the eye to the smallest part of your waist, adding the illusion of a belted aesthetic without the actual need for a belt. This midi is on sale for just £26.25, which honestly is such a bargain!

Wallis Lace Pocket Midaxi Dress © Wallis £26.25 (save 65%) at Debenhams

How to style a butter yellow dress like Carole

It isn't the easiest of colours to style, but Carole's made it look easy with her neutral pairing. As the dress is such a key colour, follow Carole and wear yours with nude or cream accessories - you could even go for white. Metallics look great too, adding a little glam addition to a classic dress.

Another great pairing? Pearls. Although go for modern pearls, with molten gold casing or structural shapes as opposed to your grandmother's pearls. Since these dresses are lace, they're skewed more to formal occasions but you could add an espadrille, wedge or even white sneaker to make it more daytime - leave the fascinator or hat at home.