Princess Charlene channels The Little Mermaid in rarely-seen bridal gown and wet hair

Beauty and perfume ads often depict Hollywood stars such as Margot Robbie emerging from a body of water, a symbolic representation of romance or freedom. But few would associate water-based photoshoots with a wedding, let alone a royal wedding.

In a photo shared by royal fan page @hshprincealbertii, Princess Charlene of Monaco proved she was model material as she posed in the swimming pool in the Prince's Palace of Monaco following her three-day wedding with Prince Albert from 30 June to 2 July 2011. After hosting a goodbye lunch with friends and family, the newlyweds showed off their playful side when Albert reportedly threw his new wife in the pool fully clothed.

Jumping in after her, Albert smiled in his wet black suit as he cuddled up to South African-born Olympic swimmer Charlene, who seemed to find the funny side. Smiling at the camera, she wore her blonde hair slicked back and the flutter sleeves of her white gown stuck to her shoulders.

Fifth wedding outfit

The dress, which was her fifth outfit of the weekend, was more visible in rare photos posted by guests at the time and reshared by @royalcouturier. The Dior by John Galliano gown skimmed her hips with buttons down the side and see-through slits in the skirt – a marked difference from the two Swarovski crystal-embellished Armani wedding dresses she had worn to her religious ceremony.

Before her abrupt dip in the pool, Princess Charlene was a blonde bombshell with her hair left down in Hollywood waves.

Recycled gown

One month after the wedding, the princess recycled her gown to see Van Cleef & Arpels' Alhambra collection, which was released to celebrate the royal wedding. Charlene kept her look simple with her hair pulled back in a low updo and a turquoise long necklace breaking up the ivory fabric of her dress.

© Corbis via Getty Images Princess Charlene wore five bridal outfits, including a black corset at her pre-wedding concert

Over her wedding weekend, Princess Charlotte also wore two other unconventional outfits. The first was a black cut-out bustier at the pre-wedding concert by classic rockers the Eagles on 30 June 2011, followed by an aquamarine Chanel suit with pallazzo pants at the civil ceremony the next day.

Tearful photos

The mother-of-two, who welcomed twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques on 10 December 2014, admitted she was "overwhelmed" on her wedding day in an interview with The Times.

"Everything was just so overwhelming, and there were all the mixed emotions because of the rumours, and obviously the tension built up, and I burst into tears [immediately after the ceremony].

© Getty Princess Charlene wipes away a tear at royal wedding

"And then I burst into tears some more because I was thinking, 'Oh no, now the whole world has seen me cry,'" she said, shutting down reports that her tears may have been caused by Albert's alleged infidelity.

She went on to add: "It was such a wonderful three days. Even months afterwards, I would get flashbacks and think, 'Oh, my goodness, did I really have the Eagles playing at my wedding?' I think back and wonder how we managed to pull it off."