Princess Charlene's carbon copy daughter, 10, pairs 'mini bride' dress with Dolce & Gabbana

Princess Charlene of Monaco has a mini style muse following in her footsteps with her daughter Princess Gabriella, who often steals the limelight when she joins her parents for royal engagements.

Prince Albert and Charlene made Saturday a family affair as they celebrated the prince's 20th anniversary on the throne with their 10-year-old twins Gabriella and Jacques.

While Zimbabwe-born Olympic swimmer Charlene looked elegant in a candy pink Oscar De La Renta dress with a waterfall lace skirt, Princess Gabriella chose an angelic white outfit – a rare occasion in which the mother-daughter duo haven't worn matching outfits.

Eagle-eyed royal fashion fan account @royal.fashion.daily spotted Gabriella's dress was from Il Gufo, and is part of the brand's Atelier Collection, which is "designed for special occasions" such as bridesmaid duties.

© Getty Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella joined their parents Princess Charlene and Prince Albert to celebrate the prince's 20 years on the throne

The sleeveless design, lace skirt with scalloped trim and belted waist are some of the classic features of any bridesmaid dress. Some similar royal examples that spring to mind are Princess Kate's puff-sleeve dresses with pink sashes and Zara Tindall's sleeveless designs with blue satin belts.

"Gabriella's dress is the ideal bridesmaid dress for a young girl - it's simple, fuss-free, timeless in cut and an incredibly sweet design that wouldn't take attention from the bride," explained HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe.

© Getty Princess Gabriella wore a white lace "occasion" dress and D&G sandals

"The trend for the 'mini bride' is one that many follow when getting married. A 'mini bride' is a bridesmaid or flower girl who often wears a smaller, child version of the bride's dress, or showcases elements of it."

Gabriella completed her outfit with ivory sandals by Dolce & Gabbana – a brand loved by her mother – costing £335, and flowers in her halo plait.

Young royal's fashion interest

© Michael Alesi / Palais princier The former Olympic swimmer opened up aboout her daughter's interest in fashion

Princess Gabriella has already taken a keen interest in fashion and beauty despite being only ten, according to Princess Charlene in an interview with Gala.

"Over the last few months, I’ve noticed that she’s more and more interested in it. She likes what she likes, and what kind of clothes she feels comfortable in. But she’s still very young," the doting mother-of-two explained in 2024.

© Getty Princess Gabriella often wears similar outfits to her mother

She went on to reveal her twins have developed very different personalities, describing Gabriella as "very curious" while needing "a lot of attention", while her brother Jacques is "naturally very calm."

Prince Albert's family confession

Reflecting on his 20 years on the throne, Albert was asked about what he was most proud of. He took the opportunity to praise his family, replying: "What I'm most proud of is my marriage and my children, above all."

Charlene jokingly added: "The children also help me stay young. It's hard to keep them under control."