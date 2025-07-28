Inside Eve Jobs' star-studded wedding reception

Eve Jobs and her partner Harry Charles have officially tied the knot!

The Apple heiress and daughter of the late Steve Jobs celebrated her nuptials in a lavish three-day affair in the Cotswolds.

While Eve, 27, and her Olympic equestrian partner, Harry, 26, kept their big day protected with "military-like precision", sources close to the event have revealed details of the couple's nuptials.

Strict no-phone rule

Details surrounding the star-studded wedding, including the bride's dress, the reception and attendees, were all kept under tight wraps thanks to tight rules set by the couple.

"There was a no-phones rule," a source revealed.

© James Whatling High profile guests included Jessica Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen's daughter

The couple were also ushered in and out of St Michael and All Angels church under a tarp and into coaches so that onlookers couldn't get a glimpse of the high-profile wedding.

"It's being planned with military precision. I have never seen anything like it," a source told HELLO! on the eve of the big day.

A-list appearances

As the daughter of the late Steve Jobs, it was expected that a number of high-profile guests would flock to the Cotswolds for the occasion.

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris, Bill Gates's daughter, Jennifer, and Bruce Springsteen's daughter, Jessica, all attended.

© Andrew Harnik Former Vice President Kamala Harris was also in attendance

The weekend-long celebration for the couple and their guests at Estelle Manor began on Friday night with a private performance by Elton John, reportedly costing £1 million.

On Saturday, guests arrived at the ceremony through two separate entrances. Vice President Kamala Harris—who HELLO! can confirm was in attendance—was ushered in via the church’s secret back entrance.

© Getty Images Guests were treated to a performance from Elton John

Among those photographed were Jessica Springsteen, Jennifer Gates, model Liberty Ross and her husband Jimmy Iovine, along with the bride’s eight bridesmaids, who included former U.S. showjumper Katherine Strauss and the groom’s sisters, Sienna and Scarlett Charles.

© Joan Wakeham/Shutterstock Guests were ushered through a back entrance of the church

That evening, guests were treated to a high-energy performance by Canadian electronic artist Kaytranada. HELLO! has reached out to Kaytranada and Elton John for comment.

The honeymoon

After a Sunday morning brunch at Estelle Manor, the couple set off on their much-anticipated honeymoon.

HELLO! understands the newlyweds have since boarded Venus, the £90 million superyacht originally commissioned by the late Steve Jobs.

© Instagram Eve and Harry will honeymoon on the same super yacht the Apple heiress held her bachelorette party on

The pair departed from Athens and are currently sailing through the Greek islands. As well as celebrating her honeymoon on board, Eve also held her bachelorette party on the yacht as she and her friends partied through Capri.