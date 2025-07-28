Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Eve Jobs wedding reception: Performances from Elton John and A-list guests
harry charles and eve jobs in team gb top© Instagram

Inside Eve Jobs' star-studded wedding reception

Including a performance from Elton John

Georgia Weir
Writer
2 minutes ago
Eve Jobs and her partner Harry Charles have officially tied the knot! 

The Apple heiress and daughter of the late Steve Jobs celebrated her nuptials in a lavish three-day affair in the Cotswolds

While Eve, 27, and her Olympic equestrian partner, Harry, 26, kept their big day protected with "military-like precision", sources close to the event have revealed details of the couple's nuptials. 

Strict no-phone rule 

Details surrounding the star-studded wedding, including the bride's dress, the reception and attendees, were all kept under tight wraps thanks to tight rules set by the couple. 

"There was a no-phones rule," a source revealed. 

Jessica Springsteen arrives for the Wedding of Eve Jobs© James Whatling
High profile guests included Jessica Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen's daughter

The couple were also ushered in and out of St Michael and All Angels church under a tarp and into coaches so that onlookers couldn't get a glimpse of the high-profile wedding. 

"It's being planned with military precision. I have never seen anything like it," a source told HELLO! on the eve of the big day. 

A-list appearances 

As the daughter of the late Steve Jobs, it was expected that a number of high-profile guests would flock to the Cotswolds for the occasion. 

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris, Bill Gates's daughter, Jennifer, and Bruce Springsteen's daughter, Jessica, all attended. 

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on stage as she concedes the election© Andrew Harnik
Former Vice President Kamala Harris was also in attendance

The weekend-long celebration for the couple and their guests at Estelle Manor began on Friday night with a private performance by Elton John, reportedly costing £1 million. 

On Saturday, guests arrived at the ceremony through two separate entrances. Vice President Kamala Harris—who HELLO! can confirm was in attendance—was ushered in via the church’s secret back entrance. 

Sir Elton John wearing red-tinted glasses and a tuxedo while walking red carpet at golden globe awards© Getty Images
Guests were treated to a performance from Elton John

Among those photographed were Jessica Springsteen, Jennifer Gates, model Liberty Ross and her husband Jimmy Iovine, along with the bride’s eight bridesmaids, who included former U.S. showjumper Katherine Strauss and the groom’s sisters, Sienna and Scarlett Charles. 

An exterior shot of a church© Joan Wakeham/Shutterstock
Guests were ushered through a back entrance of the church

That evening, guests were treated to a high-energy performance by Canadian electronic artist Kaytranada. HELLO! has reached out to Kaytranada and Elton John for comment. 

The honeymoon 

After a Sunday morning brunch at Estelle Manor, the couple set off on their much-anticipated honeymoon. 

HELLO! understands the newlyweds have since boarded Venus, the £90 million superyacht originally commissioned by the late Steve Jobs. 

Eve Jobs in a white sparkly mini dress and veil in a pink car© Instagram
Eve and Harry will honeymoon on the same super yacht the Apple heiress held her bachelorette party on

The pair departed from Athens and are currently sailing through the Greek islands. As well as celebrating her honeymoon on board, Eve also held her bachelorette party on the yacht as she and her friends partied through Capri.

Guests arrive for wedding of Steve Jobs' daughter Eve and fiance Harry Charles

