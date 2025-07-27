Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer stuns in wedding guest dress at Steve Jobs’ daughter’s $6.7M nuptials

Jennifer Gates made a show-stopping appearance wearing a striking pink dress at the lavish wedding of Eve Jobs over the weekend.
The 27-year-old daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was among the glamorous guests at the extravagant ceremony held in the Cotswolds, celebrating Eve's marriage to musician Harry Charles.
Jennifer chose the elegant 'Nubria' ruched glossed-jersey maxi dress from the luxury fashion brand 16ARLINGTON.
The sleek gown featured a vibrant deep fuchsia colour, accentuating Jennifer’s complexion perfectly.
Details of Jennifer's stunning dress
The stunning design by 16ARLINGTON has proved to be hugely popular with fashion lovers, previously available from online retailers such as SSENSE and Lyst.
Jennifer kept her accessories simple, letting the bold fuchsia colour take centre stage.
She paired the dress with gold-coloured high-heeled sandals and a matching clutch bag, which seems to be from Bottega Veneta.
Jennifer was also holding a white shawl, which completed the look perfectly.
Her dress's vibrant shade of fuchsia ensured she turned heads at the wedding, perfectly complementing the stylish, romantic setting of Eve and Harry's nuptials.
Inside Eve Jobs' extravagant $6.7M wedding
Eve, the 26-year-old daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs, tied the knot with musician Harry Charles in an extravagant ceremony reportedly costing around $6.7 million.
The luxurious event took place at a private estate in the picturesque Cotswolds, surrounded by family, friends, and high-profile guests.
The wedding celebrations lasted several days, featuring elegant floral arrangements, live performances, and sumptuous dinners.
Eve herself looked breathtaking in a bespoke wedding gown, making her big day an event to remember.
Jennifer, a longtime friend of Eve’s, was one of several celebrity guests who attended the high-profile ceremony.
Her attendance highlights the long-standing friendship between the daughters of two iconic tech industry leaders, Bill Gates and Steve Jobs.
Jennifer Gates' high-profile appearances
Jennifer, who married equestrian Nayel Nassar in a similarly lavish ceremony in 2021, is no stranger to glamorous weddings.
Her own nuptials took place at her stunning horse farm in Westchester County, New York, featuring an elegant Vera Wang dress.
Since her wedding, Jennifer has frequently wowed fans with her stylish wardrobe choices, showcasing her fashion-forward sense at numerous high-profile events.
Her recent appearance at Eve's wedding continues her trend of effortlessly elegant dressing, reflecting her status as a rising style icon.
Jennifer’s close friendship with Eve Jobs
Jennifer and Eve have been friends for many years, bonding over shared experiences as daughters of two tech giants.
Both women have established impressive individual careers, with Jennifer recently graduating from medical school and Eve carving out her name in the modelling world.
Their close friendship often sees the duo supporting each other's milestones, from graduations to weddings and professional achievements.
Jennifer’s stunning appearance at Eve’s wedding underscores the close bond between the two friends and their mutual support through significant life moments.