Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer stuns in wedding guest dress at Steve Jobs’ daughter’s $6.7M nuptials

Jennifer Gates made a show-stopping appearance wearing a striking pink dress at the lavish wedding of Eve Jobs over the weekend.

The 27-year-old daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was among the glamorous guests at the extravagant ceremony held in the Cotswolds, celebrating Eve's marriage to musician Harry Charles.

Jennifer chose the elegant 'Nubria' ruched glossed-jersey maxi dress from the luxury fashion brand 16ARLINGTON.

The sleek gown featured a vibrant deep fuchsia colour, accentuating Jennifer’s complexion perfectly.

Details of Jennifer's stunning dress

Jennifer Gates at Eve Jobs' wedding

The stunning design by 16ARLINGTON has proved to be hugely popular with fashion lovers, previously available from online retailers such as SSENSE and Lyst.

Jennifer kept her accessories simple, letting the bold fuchsia colour take centre stage.

She paired the dress with gold-coloured high-heeled sandals and a matching clutch bag, which seems to be from Bottega Veneta.

Jennifer was also holding a white shawl, which completed the look perfectly.

Her dress's vibrant shade of fuchsia ensured she turned heads at the wedding, perfectly complementing the stylish, romantic setting of Eve and Harry's nuptials.

Inside Eve Jobs' extravagant $6.7M wedding

© James Whatling Jessica Springsteen arrives for the Wedding of Eve Jobs

Eve, the 26-year-old daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs, tied the knot with musician Harry Charles in an extravagant ceremony reportedly costing around $6.7 million.

The luxurious event took place at a private estate in the picturesque Cotswolds, surrounded by family, friends, and high-profile guests.

The wedding celebrations lasted several days, featuring elegant floral arrangements, live performances, and sumptuous dinners.

Eve herself looked breathtaking in a bespoke wedding gown, making her big day an event to remember.

Jennifer, a longtime friend of Eve’s, was one of several celebrity guests who attended the high-profile ceremony.

Her attendance highlights the long-standing friendship between the daughters of two iconic tech industry leaders, Bill Gates and Steve Jobs.

Jennifer Gates' high-profile appearances

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar

Jennifer, who married equestrian Nayel Nassar in a similarly lavish ceremony in 2021, is no stranger to glamorous weddings.

Her own nuptials took place at her stunning horse farm in Westchester County, New York, featuring an elegant Vera Wang dress.

Since her wedding, Jennifer has frequently wowed fans with her stylish wardrobe choices, showcasing her fashion-forward sense at numerous high-profile events.

Her recent appearance at Eve's wedding continues her trend of effortlessly elegant dressing, reflecting her status as a rising style icon.

Jennifer’s close friendship with Eve Jobs

© Getty Images Bill Gates, his daughter Jennifer, and Nayel Nassar are seen during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final

Jennifer and Eve have been friends for many years, bonding over shared experiences as daughters of two tech giants.

Both women have established impressive individual careers, with Jennifer recently graduating from medical school and Eve carving out her name in the modelling world.

Eve Jobs: factfile © Getty Images Who is she? Born on July 9, 1998, in Palo Alto, California, the 27-year-old is the youngest daughter of Laurene Powell and the late Steve Jobs, one of Apple's co-founders. She has two older siblings, Reed (33), and Erin (29), who are expected to be involved in the wedding celebrations. Education Eve attended Upper Echelon Academy in Wellington, Florida, and in 2021, she graduated from Stanford University, having studied science and technology. Equestrian career She started riding horses at the age of six and later became a professional show-jumper. Some of her top achievements include competing in the World Cup Finals and Royal Windsor Horse Show. Unfortunately, her dreams of competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed because of COVID-19, which led to her focusing on her modelling. Modelling It girl Eve made her runway debut for the Paris-based fashion brand Coperni and has since worked with designers such as Louis Vuitton, appeared in a Glossier ad campaign, and graced the cover of Vogue Japan. Her style of modelling leans towards the luxury side and also reflects her equestrian elegance, mirroring her two passions. Net worth? She is estimated to have a net worth ranging between $500,000 and £1 million - primarily earned through her modeling contracts and equestrian endeavors.

Their close friendship often sees the duo supporting each other's milestones, from graduations to weddings and professional achievements.

Jennifer’s stunning appearance at Eve’s wedding underscores the close bond between the two friends and their mutual support through significant life moments.