Charli XCX just wore the most anti-Brat wedding dress to wed The 1975 drummer

Charli XCX has tied the knot with The 1975 drummer George Daniel after three years together.

Video showed the pair with their family outside what appeared to be a London registry office, with Charli wearing a classic bridal gown made of stunning silk with a Bardot neckline and ruched detailing.

She wore her brunette hair loose in waves over her shoulders, while George rocked a sharp suit and boutonniere.

The "Brat" singer held a bouquet of flowers for their classic wedding, as they posed on the registry steps with family for pictures.

The dress appeared to be a Vivienne Westwood.

Charli XCX wedding guests

Charli, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, is close to her parents, and has praised them for introducing her to rave music as a child, after they took her to her first rave as a young teen.

Her mum Shameera, wore a gorgeous baby pink dress, and was joined by her father, Jon, and family.

© Getty Images George and Charli attend The BRIT Awards 2025

George's family stood alongside him, and guests watched the pair pose for the pictures.

How did Charli XCX meet George?

Charli met George in 2019, with one of their first pictures taken at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, with his bandmates Matty Healy and Ross Macdonald.

In 2021 George and Charli collaborated together for the first time on the single “Spinning” with No Rome, and again in 2022 on Charli’s Crash album.

That same year they were pictured walking together hand in hand in New York City, sparking romance rumors, and Charli later went Instagram official with George; George does not have a social media presence.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUG One of the first pictures of Charli XCX (C) with George Daniel (L)

"My boyfriend is really hot AND he’s a great producer!" she tweeted on X in 2023, joking: "Who says men can’t multitask???"

Collaborators

"Now that I’m in a relationship with another musician, he’s influenced me a lot with his process and how he and his band work. It’s really different to how I work, and that has definitely influenced me and my process,' she told The Sun of their romance.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Charli appeared to announce their engagement in late 2023, sharing pictures of her ring and writing: "Charli xcx and george daniel [expletive] for life!!!"

Rare details

Last year, Charli gave a rare interview in which she revealed the song "Talk Talk" was about a moment in 2020 before they were dating but they were "both looking over at each other" at the NME Awards.

© WireImage for Vanity Fair George and Charli have collaborated several times

"You know, when you just feel like someone is watching you, you can feel a hole burning in the back of your head or something like that,” she continued. "It was very much that moment."

Charli went on to share that the verse about following someone to the bathroom was also based on a true event, as she saw him get up from the table and she decided to follow him and "maybe we’ll bump into each other, and then we won’t be, like, texting all the time".

"But then I got halfway there, and I was like, this is insane," she added. "And then I went and sat down again."