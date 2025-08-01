Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips' rarely-seen private marital home - metres from 'close' in-laws
Harriet Sperling, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips arrive at Ascot racecourse on Ladies Day Royal Ascot, Ladies Day, Day 3, Horse Racing, Ascot Racecourse, UK - 19 Jun 2025© James Veysey/Shutterstock

Princess Anne's son went public with his partner in 2024

2 minutes ago
Congratulations are in order for Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, who confirmed their engagement by sharing photos exclusively with HELLO!, after a year of dating.

The NHS nurse made her royal debut earlier this year, when the pair made a public declaration of their commitment by appearing together in the royal carriage procession at Royal Ascot.

With this monumental milestone in their relationship, the two may begin looking for a new home – but where do they live at the moment?

Currently, it is reported that 47-year-old Peter still lives on the estate belonging to his mother, Princess Anne: the glorious Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.

Very little is known about Peter's specific accommodation on the estate, but it is known that he used to live there with his ex-wife Autumn and their two daughters, Savannah and Isla, prior to their split in 2019.

It is believed that she and their children live nearby, to make the co-parenting process easier.

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips © UK Press via Getty Images
Harriet and Peter have been together since 2024

A statement released at the time of their decision to divorce read: "Both Peter and Autumn will remain in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years. Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes."

Who else lives on the Gatcombe Park estate?

As well as the Princess Royal, Peter's younger sister Zara Tindall, also takes advantage of life on their mother's estate with a beautiful farmhouse called Aston Farm that she has lived in since 2013.

The former Olympic equestrian lives in the Grade-II listed farmhouse with her husband Mike Tindall and their three children: Mia, Lena and Lucas.

Aerial photo of Aston Farm showing gardens, pool, drive way and garage© Shutterstock
Aston Farm before Zara and Mike moved in

Their countryside bolthole, which is a little while away from the estate's main building, has been completely transformed since they moved in.

In an effort to turn the farmhouse into their forever home, Zara and Mike reportedly enacted a major "high tech revamp" shortly after their arrival, according to Daily Mail.

The estate once belonged to Lord Butler of Saffron Walden, until the late Queen Elizabeth II bought it for her daughter in 1976 as a wedding gift, when Princess Anne married her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

Take a look at the timeline of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's love story below...

