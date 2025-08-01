Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips' rarely-seen private marital home - metres from 'close' in-laws

Congratulations are in order for Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, who confirmed their engagement by sharing photos exclusively with HELLO!, after a year of dating.

The NHS nurse made her royal debut earlier this year, when the pair made a public declaration of their commitment by appearing together in the royal carriage procession at Royal Ascot.

With this monumental milestone in their relationship, the two may begin looking for a new home – but where do they live at the moment?

Currently, it is reported that 47-year-old Peter still lives on the estate belonging to his mother, Princess Anne: the glorious Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.

Very little is known about Peter's specific accommodation on the estate, but it is known that he used to live there with his ex-wife Autumn and their two daughters, Savannah and Isla, prior to their split in 2019.

It is believed that she and their children live nearby, to make the co-parenting process easier.

© UK Press via Getty Images Harriet and Peter have been together since 2024

A statement released at the time of their decision to divorce read: "Both Peter and Autumn will remain in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years. Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes."

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's relationship timeline © WireImage 2024 - May Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling make their first public appearance together at the Badminton Horse Trials in May 2024. They walk hand‑in‑hand, laughing during the cross‑country phase of the three-day event, and Harriet speaks to Queen Camilla! June Their second outing takes place at Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire, and a fellow attendee told HELLO!: "As they arrived at the polo, Peter was introducing Harriet to some of the guests, but she seemed to know quite a few people, so she's clearly been on the scene a little bit.'' September They attend the launch of Tom Parker Bowles: Cooking & The Crown, where they are photographed talking with Queen Camilla sharing a joyous moment. 2025 - April Harriet accompanies Peter for one day at the Bahrain Grand Prix, along with his royal cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Sarah Ferguson, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Jack Brooksbank. This marks Harriet's further integration into the extended family circle. June Harriet makes her first official appearance with the royal family in the carriage procession at Royal Ascot, day one. She rides alongside Peter and afterwards is seen speaking to many members of the family including Princess Anne and Zara Tindall. July The lovebirds attend day ten of Wimbledon seated in the Royal Box. In July, they also appear at the Royal Charity Polo Match supporting Prince William. August They announced their engagement on Friday 1st August and a statement issued for the couple read: "Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.'' No official date has been set for the wedding.

Who else lives on the Gatcombe Park estate?

As well as the Princess Royal, Peter's younger sister Zara Tindall, also takes advantage of life on their mother's estate with a beautiful farmhouse called Aston Farm that she has lived in since 2013.

The former Olympic equestrian lives in the Grade-II listed farmhouse with her husband Mike Tindall and their three children: Mia, Lena and Lucas.

© Shutterstock Aston Farm before Zara and Mike moved in

Their countryside bolthole, which is a little while away from the estate's main building, has been completely transformed since they moved in.

In an effort to turn the farmhouse into their forever home, Zara and Mike reportedly enacted a major "high tech revamp" shortly after their arrival, according to Daily Mail.

The estate once belonged to Lord Butler of Saffron Walden, until the late Queen Elizabeth II bought it for her daughter in 1976 as a wedding gift, when Princess Anne married her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

