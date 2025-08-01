Peter Phillips' daughters set for big role after engagement to Harriet Sperling

Following the exciting announcement that Peter Phillips is engaged to his girlfriend Harriet Sperling, the couple will be making plans for their big day.

While no date or details have been publicly announced, it's almost certain that Peter and Harriet will involve their children in the ceremony.

Peter, who is a first cousin of Prince William, shares two daughters, Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13, with his ex-wife Autumn. Harriet, meanwhile, is a single mother to her daughter Georgia, who was born in 2012.

It's likely that Savannah and Isla will act as bridesmaids on their soon-to-be-stepmother's big day, given how close the blended family are, not to mention Georgia also playing a special role.

© i5 MEDIA Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling are engaged

HELLO!'s Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey, said: "While we're waiting to see what kind of wedding the couple will opt for, I'm sure Peter's daughters, Savannah and Isla, and Harriet's daughter, Georgia, will have starring roles on the day.

"A source previously told me how they appeared to be a 'tight unit' together when they all attended the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo last year, and Harriet was described to me as 'very motherly' and 'very good with the kids'."

Savannah and Isla's bridesmaid roles

If they do play such starring roles, it wouldn't be the first time.

Savannah and Isla were previously bridesmaids at Princess Eugenie's wedding in Windsor in October 2018. The girls looked sweet in white dresses, matching with fellow royal bridesmaids Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall.

© Getty Savannah and Isla Phillips acted as bridesmaids at Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018

Four years later, Savannah and Isla once again played a special part at the wedding of Stephanie Phillips, their father's half-sister, in July 2022. The girls were dressed to the nines at the church wedding in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, wearing white and blue frocks.

Given Peter's close bond with his sister Zara Tindall, it's also possible that Zara's children Mia, Lena, and Lucas Tindall may also play a part in their uncle's big day.

Royal engagement

Earlier on Friday, a spokesperson for Peter and Harriet announced their exciting wedding news.

"Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement," the statement read.

"Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement. Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement. No date has been officially set for the wedding."

Two photos were also released, showing Peter and Harriet standing in a field and smiling. Harriet's stunning new diamond ring was also on display.

© i5 MEDIA The bride-to-be's sparkling engagement ring was on display

Relationship history

The pair were first romantically linked in May 2024 when they made a joint appearance at the Badminton Horse Trials. They were seen walking hand-in-hand as they supported Peter's sister, Zara, at the equestrian event.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's relationship timeline © WireImage 2024 - May Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling make their first public appearance together at the Badminton Horse Trials in May 2024. They walk hand‑in‑hand, laughing during the cross‑country phase of the three-day event, and Harriet speaks to Queen Camilla! June Their second outing takes place at Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire, and a fellow attendee told HELLO!: "As they arrived at the polo, Peter was introducing Harriet to some of the guests, but she seemed to know quite a few people, so she's clearly been on the scene a little bit.'' September They attend the launch of Tom Parker Bowles: Cooking & The Crown, where they are photographed talking with Queen Camilla sharing a joyous moment. 2025 - April Harriet accompanies Peter for one day at the Bahrain Grand Prix, along with his royal cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Sarah Ferguson, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Jack Brooksbank. This marks Harriet's further integration into the extended family circle. June Harriet makes her first official appearance with the royal family in the carriage procession at Royal Ascot, day one. She rides alongside Peter and afterwards is seen speaking to many members of the family including Princess Anne and Zara Tindall. July The lovebirds attend day ten of Wimbledon seated in the Royal Box. In July, they also appear at the Royal Charity Polo Match supporting Prince William. August They announced their engagement on Friday 1st August and a statement issued for the couple read: "Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.'' No official date has been set for the wedding.

At Royal Ascot the following month, Harriet, an NHS paediatrician and freelance writer, met Peter's uncle, King Charles.

Since then, the couple have made loved-up appearances at charity polo matches, Royal Ascot, Wimbledon, and other sporting social events.

© PA Images via Getty Images Peter and Harriet pictured at Wimbledon earlier this month

Harriet has also spoken publicly about her royal relationship. "My daughter and I journeyed ten years with only each other," she told Christian magazine Woman Alive. "I liken us to an island and it has often felt hard to imagine anyone joining that island.

"But of course, beauty comes from relationships, relationships with our maker and relationships with each other. It is often tough parenting alone, but although there is a stigma to endure, God is able to step in and turn it for good."