Eve Jobs is a 'breathtaking' bride in lace Givenchy gown - first newlywed photo

Eve Jobs was every bit the blushing bride as she took to Instagram on Sunday to share the first photo in her gown after she married Harry Charles in the Cotswolds last week.

The daughter of Steve Jobs, the late founder of Apple, 27, was seen wearing a gorgeous white gown by Givenchy featuring a square neckline, figure-skimming bodice, and floor-grazing skirt.

The lace-adorned number also featured a gorgeous train and the American model wore a lace-adorned veil, which was tucked neatly into her slicked updo.

Meanwhile, British Olympic equestrian Harry wore full black tie.

"Givenchy is known for flirting with the line of simplicity and luxury, which is why it has been the first choice for several royal and celebrity brides in the past, from the Duchess of Sussex to Audrey Hepburn," Nichola Murphy, HELLO!'s Lifestyle Editor and resident weddings expert, says.

"In Eve’s case, the square neckline, fluid figure-skimming silhouette and spattering of intricate lace of her timeless gown cements her position as the 2025 It-girl bride, without being shackled by specific trends that may go out of style."

Eve and Harry's newlywed address

"We're MARRIED!!!," the couple wrote, captioning the first photo of the pair from their special day to be shared with the public.

"It was the most magical week celebrating and we have so many people to thank.

The couple went on to thank her wedding planner Stanlee Gatti for making their "wildest wedding dreams come true". They also showed their appreciation to the team at Givenchy for making Eve's "breathtakingly beautiful dress" and to their parents, bridesmaids, groomsmen, and the entire team at the River Cafe. "None of this would’ve been possible without you all," they said.

Eve and Harry's lavish wedding

The three-day wedding was quite the affair, with family and friends flying in from across the pond. Prior to the big day, details of the wedding were kept tightly under wraps, with the couple setting a "no phones" rule.

© Instagram Harry Charles and Eve Jobs reportedly began dating in 2022

Meanwhile, the couple was also ushered in and out of St Michael and All Angels church in Broadway and into coaches under a tarp to prevent onlookers from catching a glimpse.

© FilmMagic Eve wasn't seen by the public on her wedding day

Guests of the high-profile pair included former US Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as Bill Gates' daughter, Jennifer, and Bruce Springsteen's daughter, Jessica.

The celebrations kicked off on Friday with a private performance by Elton John, which reportedly cost £1 million. Meanwhile, Saturday was also a musical affair with a performance by Canadian electronic artist Kaytranada.