I watched Eve Jobs' $120m family yacht make a 'James Bond' entrance to Santorini - what happened next was unexpected

Eve Jobs and Harry Charles had the wedding of the year over the weekend, and after their three-day festivities, which included performances by Elton John and Kaytranada, the newlyweds headed to Athens on Sunday evening to kick off their honeymoon in style. Eve and Harry have chosen to honeymoon on her family's superyacht, Venus, which was commissioned by her late father, Steve Jobs in 2008. Sadly, he never got to see it completed.

The couple aren't alone, as they've been joined onboard by Eve's mother, Laurene Powell Jobs, who also played a big part in planning her little girl's wedding day. Laurene's partner, Adrian Fenty, is also on the yacht with the happy couple.

Since Sunday, the group have visited a few islands including Milos and Santorini, where Liz Reid-Martin, the co-founder and director of Talent Hub, spotted it whilst enjoying a beach day. Here she tells HELLO! how Venus discreetly "glided" into Santorini and how no one batted an eyelid.

© Liz Reid-Martin Liz spotted the Venus while relaxing in Santorini

"The beach was really busy, there were two other multi-million-pound yachts out to sea, and this one just glided in," she says. "It looked very slick and not like the other yachts that have all got quite a similar design. This was really long and sleek and it just seemed to glide through the other yachts."

© Liz Reid-Martin The vessel (centre) is where Eve and Harry are honeymooning

Despite the beach being packed and Venus standing out alongside the other yachts, what happened after its arrival surprised Liz - no one batted an eyelid. "No one on the beach really seemed to notice. I might have been the only person to take a picture of it," she tells HELLO! "We just arrived in Kamari, we spent another week on the other side of Santorini island last week, but I haven't seen any boats like this. It was quite a standout. And then a private jet flew over and we were reminded this is an exclusive island deserving of its luxury reputation.

© Liz Reid-Martin A private jet flew overhead while Liz was relaxing

The happy newlyweds appeared to be very content enjoying the spoils of their luxury vessel, away from the crowds after their high-profile wedding. No tenders were seen leaving the yacht as it spent time in the waters around Santorini, although it was clear that the honeymooners were aboard and making the most of their exclusive environment.

"The boat arrived in the bay around four o'clock yesterday and I saw it again in the evening. It was all lit up and again, it looked really super stylish with one long strip of lighting all on one floor, not staggered on different floors like the other yachts."

© Liz Reid-Martin Liz has been holidaying in Santorini

Liz herself is quite the boating aficionado, revealing that she has recently earned her boating licence in Spain, albeit for one of a much smaller size than the vessel that she described as "from a Bond movie".

"I can only sail 6 metres and 150 horse power. It's no wonder they need so many crew to get that moving. It really was something else, like from a Bond movie," she adds.

Venus

Construction on the boat began in 2009, according to Boat International, and it was designed and built with Steve's company, Apple, at the heart of the project.

© Getty Images Venus was commissioned by Eve's late father

Venus is 78 metres in length and 11 metres in width. Her vast size means she can comfortably accommodate 12 guests and 22 crew members. There are six cabins on board, and her top speed is 22 knots.

Venus has been recorded docking in fabulous locations across the globe, including the western coast of Australia, Turkey, Greece and more.