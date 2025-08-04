Spice Girl attends Mel B's second wedding - after missing London ceremony

Former Spice Girl Mel B has continued her wedding celebrations with another ceremony, this time in Morocco.

The once-Scary Spice said 'I do' again to her now-husband, Rory McPhee, in a lavish ceremony in Marrakech. The guest list was bound to be bustling with high-profile friends and family, but eagle-eyed fans noticed that just one of Mel B's former bandmates made it out to the celebration.

HELLO! understands that the only Spice Girl in attendance was Melanie C. After having to miss her bandmates' first ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, the former Spice Girl made the journey out to Marrakech for the occasion.

© Getty Images Melanie C was the only Spice Girl to attend Mel B's second wedding ceremony

"What a weekend! So happy we got to share it with you," Melanie C wrote on social media.

Mel B looked incredible in a red pearl-adorned strapless gown with a split in the skirt made in a collaboration between Evelie Bridal and wedding dress designer Justin Alexander. She also wore strappy heels while her new husband donned a white jacket and black bow tie.

"We got married!!! Again! A wedding so good we keep the celebration going with our closest and dearest in our fav place at @selmanmarrakech we had the time of our lives!!," Mel captioned the post.

HELLO! also understands that although their official union took place on 5 July, their Moroccan celebration took place from 1 to 3 August and featured a dinner on Friday, followed by a 'spiritual ceremony' conducted outside under the sun before dinner and dancing on Saturday. Sunday marked the third day of the celebration, with a wedding brunch for attendees to offer a final toast to the happy couple.

© Max Mumby Emma Bunton attended Mel B's wedding in London

Despite fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton's attendance at Mel's London event, she wasn't present for the Moroccan ceremony. Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham missed both ceremonies but made sure to wish her former bandmate well on her big day.

She wrote: "Congratulations @officalmelb @rorymcphee on your special day! I couldn't be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness! kisses xx"

© Redferns Geri Halliwell-Horner and Victoria Beckham did not attend either ceremony

Mel B's other bandmate, Geri Halliwell-Horner, remained tight-lipped on her absence from the wedding but reportedly made up for her not being there with a thoughtful gesture.

Despite missing out on the lavish nuptials, it's understood that Geri and Victoria sent Mel B, whose real name is Melanie Brown, an array of touching wedding gifts. Fashion designer Victoria reportedly sent a dress for Mel B's daughter Phoenix, 26, as well as flowers, while singer-turned-author Geri thoughtfully sent flowers.