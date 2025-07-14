Mel B's highly 'traditional' wedding with Rory McPhee - exclusive photo album

Sharing loving smiles as they stand together as husband and wife, Spice Girl Mel B and her new husband Rory McPhee savour their first few moments as a married couple.

Standing on the steps of historic St Paul’s Cathedral just moments after they tied the knot in a dreamily romantic and traditional ceremony, the newlyweds could not have looked more in love.

After exchanging vows in front of their closest family and friends, the couple have now exclusively shared their beautiful wedding album with HELLO! – and as these images show, the big day went off without a hitch.

Traditional ceremony

Excitement began to build hours before the ceremony, which took place last Saturday.

As a calm Melanie got ready with the help of her glam team, hundreds of fans gathered outside St Paul’s [we have a picture of this] ready to catch a glimpse of the beautiful bride, who abandoned her trademark leopard print for a sophisticated white strapless gown with pearl-encrusted sleeves.

© Joshua Lawrence

Hairdresser Rory, meanwhile, referenced his Scottish heritage by wearing a kilt in McPhee tartan, and guests were welcomed into the venue to the sound of bagpipes.

"It was like a royal wedding as there were so many people waiting outside, and it was all very warm, very establishment, very traditional; there is an aspect of Melanie that is very traditional," a source told HELLO!

Indeed, their choice to marry in the OBE Chapel, also known as St Faith’s Chapel, in the crypt of the cathedral, was an inspired one, with guests, seated on low wooden benches, looking on in awed silence as the bride and groom held hands in front of the altar.

Family celebrations

Melanie's children, Phoenix, 26, Angel, 18, and Madison, 13, and mother, Andrea, couldn’t have looked happier as they saw her marry her partner of seven years.

© Joshua Lawrence

Guests arrived in three vintage London buses, which had been transformed with fairy lights and pops of red sparkle. Fittingly, they were serenaded with the Spice Girls hit Wannabe on their way to the ceremony.

The bride's arrival in a white Bentley gave guests and fans waiting outside a glimpse of her beautiful dress – which featured a strapless corset top with sheer pearl-adorned sleeves.

While Emma Bunton was the only Spice Girl to attend in person – arriving with her husband Jade Jones and their son Beau – Victoria Beckham showed her love by gifting Phoenix the blue slip dress she wore on the day and sending flowers to the bride and groom.

Geri Halliwell also sent flowers while Melanie C – unable to attend owing to touring commitments – posted affectionate messages on social media.

