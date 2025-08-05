Mel B's £100k diamond engagement hints at 'special bond' with Victoria Beckham

Mel B got married in not one but two fabulous ceremonies as she tied the knot with Rory McPhee in July, and her engagement ring is certainly a (rather sparkly) token of her new husband's affection.

The former Spice Girl, 50, exclusively revealed to HELLO! in 2022 that her hairstylist beau had proposed at the five-star Cliveden House hotel in Berkshire.

© Getty Rory McPhee and Mel B depart following their wedding in the OBE Chapel at St Paul's Cathedral

"For the first time in my life, I'm engaged to a beautiful, honest person who makes me feel protected, nurtured and so loved, and I want to savour that," Mel told HELLO! at the time.

Since the pair said 'I do' at St Paul's Cathedral on 5 July, Mel has shared just a handful of snippets of their big day. Now, a jewellery expert shares their thoughts on the ring symbolising their love story.

Mel's engagement ring in detail

Maxwell Stone, diamond expert at UK jeweller Steven Stone, reveals that Mel's engagement ring boasts a striking pear-shaped diamond. "[It's] beautifully set on a warm rose gold band that adds a touch of modern elegance and timeless romance," he says.

The hue of the diamond in Mel's ring sets it apart from the crowd.

© Getty Rory McPhee showed Mel his love with a pear-cut diamond ring

"Mel's diamond is champagne coloured," Maxwell says. "Champagne coloured diamonds are beautiful stones known for their unique colour and tint, which is due to nitrogen impurity in their crystal lattices.

© GC Images Mel's ring shares a similar diamond to her former bandmate's

"Though less costly than other fancy coloured diamonds, champagne diamonds are rare and expensive."

© Instagram The couple met in 2018

For this reason, the diamond expert estimates the ring to be worth at least £100,000.

2 Become 1

Mel isn't the only Spice Girl to get engaged with a fabulous ring, and though absent from her wedding, former bandmate Victoria Beckham has a special link to Scary Spice's diamond sparkler.

© GC Images Mel B shows her wedding ring in the carriage outside St Paul's Cathedral

"Mel joins a wealth of celebrities who sport a pear-shaped engagement ring - including fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and tennis extraordinaire Anna Kournikova," Maxwell points out. "It's no surprise that pear-shaped diamonds are so popular - for one, they look larger than a round diamond due to their elongated shape."

© Getty Anna sparked engagement rumours when she was seen wearing the ring during a tennis match in 2004

HELLO!'s Lifestyle Editor and resident weddings expert, Nichola Murphy, adds: "Diamond shapes such as oval and pear have an elongating effect that has ensured their timeless appeal, especially among some of our favourite celebrities.

© CBS via Getty Images Elizabeth Taylor was a major trend-setter - and check out that ring!

"Back in 1969, Elizabeth Taylor debuted her giant pear-shaped ring, while a more recent example is Mel B's fellow Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham, whose 15-strong ring collection includes a 17-carat pear-shaped diamond David gifted her in 2005.

© Kevin Winter Victoria Beckham shows off her ring and French manicure in 2005

Nichola adds: "The former bandmates' similar rings not only hint at their special bond (and shared jewellery taste!), but the pear shape is said to symbolise tears of joy, love and unity. These romantic connotations make it perfect for an engagement ring."

© PA Images via Getty Images Victoria showed off her ring which was remarkably similar to Mel B's

David Beckham originally proposed to Posh Spice Victoria in 1998 with a diamond on a yellow gold band, which closely resembled Mel B's ring and certainly echoed the pointed silhouette's ageless appeal.