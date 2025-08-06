Peter Hermann's striking new photo of wife Mariska Hargitay has fans saying the same thing

Mariska Hargitay's husband, Peter Hermann, caused a huge stir among her followers after she shared a striking photo taken by him.

The Law & Order: SVU star and Peter are currently in London, UK, and the amateur photographer couldn't resist snapping a photo of his beautiful wife.

In the black and white photo, Mariska is sitting in the back of a black taxi and gazing out onto the street, with her face illuminated by the streetlamps.

"London nights. #peterspics," she captioned the photo, using the same hashtag she always does when sharing a photo taken by her talented husband.

Mariska's fans loved the haunting image, with one commenting: "If this is Peter's pic… tell him thank you for his service." A second said: "Absolutely stunning picture! Enjoy your trip. Another masterpiece from Peter!"

A third added: "We LOVE Peter's pics!" A fourth replied: "I absolutely live and breathe for the sole purpose of seeing Peter’s pics posted."

© Instagram Peter's photo of Mariska was a hit with fans

Relationship timeline

Mariska and Peter will celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary in August. They married in Santa Barbara, California, on August 28, 2004, after meeting on the set of Law and Order: SVU in 2001 when he guest-starred on the police procedural drama.

Speaking about the first time they met on set, Mariska told InStyle: "I just about passed out when I saw him there. I thought: 'That's my husband.'"

© Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva Peter and Mariska met on Law & Order: SVU in 2001

After filming wrapped on Peter's guest appearance, the actor invited Mariska to a church service, and she knew there and then that he was 'the one.'

"He asked me to go to church with him. And I was moving, and I said, 'Peter, I would love to but not today," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022.

© Getty Images Mariska and Peter married in 2004

"And he goes, 'Oh come on, it's an hour. It's an hour.' It was so funny; I just couldn't resist, so I went to church, and I am crying, and he thinks I am so moved by the sermon, and I am crying because I am like, 'I know I am going to marry him. I found my husband. I love him.'"

Peter popped the question on Mariska's 40th birthday. Reflecting on the joyous moment, he told People in 2019: "I actually saw Mariska with all of the people that she loved around her, it was like seeing this person who was now in the soil… which was this abundance of people and this abundance of love and I thought, 'I want to be part of that soil.'"

© WireImage Peter proposed on Mariska's 40th birthday

In 2006, they welcomed their first child together, a son named August, now 18. Five years later, in 2011, they decided to grow their family again, this time choosing to adopt a baby girl named Amaya, now 14. Within six months, they adopted another child, a baby boy named Andrew, now 13.

© Getty Images Peter and Mariska are parents to three kids

Mariska previously revealed that it was "always part of the plan" for her and Peter to adopt, telling Good Housekeeping: "August wanted siblings, and Peter and I both envisioned this big family because we both come from that. Plus, we just had so much love to give."