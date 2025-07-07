Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Geri Halliwell-Horner's gesture for bride Mel B - despite missing wedding - exclusive
split image with mel b and geri halliwell-horner© Getty Images

Exclusive: Geri Halliwell-Horner's gesture for bride Mel B - despite missing her wedding

Mel B and celebrity hairstylist Rory held a reception at The Shard

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Former Spice Girl star Mel B wed her partner Rory McPhee at St. Paul's Cathedral on Saturday in a star-studded ceremony.

Among those turning up to celebrate the happy couple were model Daisy Lowe, comedian Alan Carr, presenter Angellica Bell, model Cara Delevingne, TV and radio star Gaby Roslin, and comedian Katherine Ryan.

Also in attendance was Mel B's Spice Girl bandmate, Emma Bunton, who was joined by her husband Jade Jones and their 17-year-old son, Beau. Noticeably absent, nonetheless, were Mel B's other bandmates Victoria Beckham, Melanie C, and Geri Halliwell-Horner.

emma bunton at mel b wedding in pink dress© Getty Images
Emma Bunton looked lovely in pastel pink

Despite missing out on the lavish nuptials, it's understood that Geri, and Victoria sent Mel B, whose real name is Melanie Brown, an array of touching wedding gifts. Fashion designer Victoria, 51, reportedly sent a dress for Mel B's daughter Phoenix, 26, as well as flowers, while singer-turned-author Geri thoughtfully sent flowers.

Phoenix Chi Gulzar at the Wedding of Mel B and Rory McPhee, St Pauls Cathedral. © Alamy Stock Photo
Phoenix wore a stunning Victoria Beckham dress

Phoenix's dress in question hailed from Victoria's eponymous label. Crafted from icy blue silk fabric, the frock is a style beloved by Harper and features a scooped neckline, a floaty skirt and spaghetti straps.

Why were they absent?

Mother-of-four Victoria had to miss the big day, as she was reportedly abroad and was not able to return to the UK in time for the wedding. Mel C was a no-show as she's currently touring, with tour dates in Stockholm, whilst Geri reportedly missed the occasion in order to support her husband Christian Horner at the British Grand Prix.

Christian Horner and Geri Horner© Getty Images
Geri regularly supports her husband Christian at racing events

Mel B's reception

Following their fairytale ceremony in the heart of London, Mel B, 50, and Rory, 37, held a low-key reception at five-star hotel, Shangri-La The Shard. It was a joyous affair complete with drinks, canapés, live music and opulent floral displays.

View post on Instagram
 

While the Celebrity Bear Hunt star reportedly didn't make a speech during the reception, it's understood that Rory made a little speech about how happy he was.

Reflecting on their big day, a source told HELLO!: "The atmosphere was lovely and warm, very happy, a mix of family and friends from old years gone by and people there from Women's Aid and other domestic violence charities were there, some women from Leeds refuge were also there.

couple exiting st paul's cathedral after wedding© Getty Images
The pair tied the knot at St Paul's Cathedral in London

"There were people from her hair and make-up teams, random people she met over the years, some of the dancers from the recent Spice Girls tours."

