Tim McGraw shares public gesture to Faith Hill with cozy photos together: 'I got good taste'

Tim McGraw gave his wife of almost three decades, Faith Hill, a romantic shoutout on his social media page.

He posted a sweet video featuring their pictures over the years with the overlaid text: "Oh yeah…I got good taste in women," which fittingly referenced his song of the same name. Tim captioned the heartwarming post with a heart emoji.

The first throwback picture featured the two smiling ear-to-ear as Faith wore bright red lipstick, wavy hair and a tailored white blazer. Tim donned a black cowboy hat with a red blazer over a white t-shirt.

The clip continued to showcase the couple performing on stage together, their red carpet appearances and their time traveling overseas. Check out the video below.

The lovely video garnered many comments from fans who praised the pair's long standing relationship.

One person wrote: "I remember hearing about your marriage on the radio as a little girl and the DJ saying that y'all would be divorced in a couple years. I remember feeling defensive. I always knew you guys would last. Thank you for being an excellent example."

A second person added: "A memory that has stuck with me as a kid, I saw an interview where Tim was asked about his first impression of Faith, and he said something like, 'I couldn't believe she's actually that beautiful in person,' and my little heart thought that was the sweetest thing."

A third person commented: "I remember you saying, '50 yrs from now I will still be with her.'"

© Getty Images The happy couple attend most red carpets together

Tim shared his secret to sustaining a long marriage with Big Machine Label Group: "I am not an expert. I don't think anybody is. Marriage is, I mean, any relationship's tough if you don't cultivate it, you know, and certainly if you're not committed to it."

The country star believes that staying dedicated to your partner regardless of any challenges that arise should be the union's goal.

© WireImage The couple first met in 1994

He added: "Love and respect are always important, but I think that knowing that there's gonna be tough times and knowing there's gonna be times where you don't like each other as much, all those things are gonna happen."

© Getty Images Tim believes that it's most important to stay committed to your partner regardless of issues

Tim emphasized that getting through the difficult moments will only strengthen your bond over time.

The singer continued: "I think that it's knowing those things are gonna be there and still knowing that you're gonna get through the other side of it and you want to be together, and this is what you want your life to look like. I think [that] is the important thing."

© Getty Images The pair is there for each other through all the ups and downs

The pair first met in 1994 at the Country Radio Seminar showcase in Nashville.

In 1996, they went on tour together, Tim proposed to her on stage, the two got married, and the rest was history.