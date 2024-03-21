Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming mark milestone anniversary with rare loved-up photo

Just two days after Bruce Willis celebrated his 69th birthday, he marked 15 years of wedded bliss with his wife Emma Heming Willis, and they're just as loved up as ever.

Emma, 45, took to Instagram with a sweet throwback photograph of the pair leaning in for a kiss and remarked upon the hardships they'd faced to get to this point.

"Today marks our 15th wedding anniversary! And today, I can make a choice. I can wallow in sorrow or I can celebrate it. I call this the 'remarkable reframe'," she astutely penned, sharing that she considered their marriage to now be at its strongest.

"What I know is there is so much to celebrate. Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever. We have two bright, fun and healthy daughters. We have a family unit that is built on mutual respect and admiration."

"And simply, I just love and adore the man I married. I'm so proud of what we have and continue to create. So, happy crystal anniversary to us!"

Bruce and ex-wife Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah sweetly gushed over the couple and her stepmom Emma, commenting on the post: "I love your love. And I'm so proud of you, you remarkable human being."

© Instagram Emma shared the sweetest throwback to celebrate her wedding anniversary with Bruce

Maria Shriver also wrote: "The reframe love that we must keep reframing thru out life happy anniversary. Celebrate keep lighting the way," and a fan also penned: "I have so much respect for you two. The happiest of anniversaries to you both and many many more keep up the great work."

Bruce and Emma tied the knot on March 21, 2009 in Turks and Caicos, surrounded by Bruce's three daughters with Demi, Tallulah, Rumer, and Scout, plus Demi's then-husband Ashton Kutcher.

© Instagram The model shared an image from when she and Bruce tied the knot 15 years ago

However, their marriage at the time wasn't legally binding, so they made their marriage official with a civil ceremony in Beverly Hills six days later, and have since welcomed two daughters of their own – 11-year-old Mabel, born April 2012, and nine-year-old Evelyn, born May 2014.

Their blended families have remained extremely close, with Emma maintaining a strong relationship with not only her three stepdaughters, but also Demi, and vice-versa.

© Instagram Bruce celebrated his 69th birthday on March 19 with his family

Their entire family came together to show their love and support for the Die Hard actor on his birthday, who has retreated from public life and the screen since being diagnosed with aphasia and later frontotemporal dementia.

Emma, a model and mental health advocate, was the very first to share the most special tribute, posting a photograph of her husband holding his younger daughter, and wrote: "Just like you, we simply adore him.

"What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world. He's a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That's what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it's so pure and ever so good. Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving."

