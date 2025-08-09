David Beckham's peace offering to son Brooklyn as he reflects on how 'times have changed'

David Beckham appeared to extend an olive branch over social media to his eldest son Brooklyn, as the family's apparent feud rumbles on.

The retired footballer "liked" one of Brooklyn's latest posts – a video showing the culinary aficionado making spaghetti carbonara at home.

Despite Brooklyn receiving backlash for his ingredients and his method of cooking, with many fans commenting that he had burnt the guanciale, David showed support for his son by pressing "like".

The father-of-four is currently enjoying a superyacht holiday around the Mediterranean with his wife Victoria, their younger sons Romeo and Cruz, and their daughter Harper.

And David was clearly in a nostalgic mood as he shared a photo of himself and Cruz dining out in St Tropez over the weekend.

"How times have changed, it used to be me putting the bib on you," David captioned a photo of his third son tying a bib around his neck, adding: "@cruzbeckham looks like it's my turn to not spill my food @victoriabeckham."

Family feud

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham have not been seen in public with the Beckhams for months, noticeably missing David's lavish 50th birthday celebrations in London in May.

Despite being in the city at the same time, Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 31 – who are based in California – failed to attend any of the events that they were invited to.

Their absence left the whole family upset and disappointed, and their apparent rift with David and Victoria even more noticeable to the public.

'Heal the rift'

A source has, however, revealed that the power couple are eager to make amends with Brooklyn and Nicola, whose fallout with David and Victoria all began in the lead-up to their wedding three years ago.

© Nicola Peltz Beckham Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend any of David's 50th birthday celebrations in May

At the time, reports suggested that the former Spice Girl and her new daughter-in-law had fallen out after the actress failed to wear a Victoria Beckham-designed wedding dress on her big day, later explaining it away by saying that her atelier could not finish it on time.

Tensions grew from there, with one source saying that a recent family gathering went awry when Victoria brought up the subject of having a grandchild with Nicola.

© Instagram David and Victoria are keen to heal the family rift

However, one insider told HELLO!: "They are keen to heal the rift. David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary.

"They are going to put this fire out; David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down.

"Brooklyn's hurt them. It hurts them that he's aired their dirty laundry, but David will not let this continue for much longer. He wants to put everyone in a room together – they need to iron this out now or nothing is going to change."