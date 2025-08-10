Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on Nicola Peltz vow renewal at $20.5m estate - without his parents

Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham never shy away from publicly sharing their love for one another, so it came as no surprise that they also decided to renew their vows, only three years after their wedding.

A few weeks ago, the couple celebrated their life together in a private ceremony, which was reportedly held at Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz's, estate in Bedford, Westchester County.

The party was not as grandiose as their official wedding, but it featured traditional wedding elements, including a wedding gown for Nicola and speeches.

The pair are believed to have invited around 100 to 200 guests, but none of Brooklyn’s family was present, including his parents, David and Victoria Beckham and his three siblings, Cruz, Romeo and Harper.

Brooklyn opened up about the vow renewal

Although not many details about the ceremony have emerged yet, Brooklyn later spoke about the day while hosting an event in Los Angeles.

"It was beautiful," Brooklyn told PEOPLE magazine. "We just wanted a really beautiful experience - a really cute memory," he continued, "To be honest, I could renew my vows every single day with her.

"I think the most important thing that someone can do is find that person that they're going to spend the rest of their life with. It definitely shapes you as a person. Yeah, it was really, really cute. It was really fun."

Victoria and David’s son described his marriage to the American actress and model as "a never-ending play date."

"We don't like to go out for dinner, really," he said during the same interview, "We don't like to party or anything like that. When we are together, which is a lot of the time, we just hang out with our four dogs, and drink wine at home."

Tension within the family

The Beckhams have been estranged from their oldest son for a while now, and their exclusion from this important occasion deepens the distance between them even further.

The reason for the reported tensions has not been confirmed, but Brooklyn has appeared more distant from his parents and siblings, remaining silent during important events, such as David's 50th birthday and his knighthood.

So far, the British entrepreneur based in the United States has broken the silence only twice, once to send a public birthday message to his little sister, Harper Seven, and once for his grandmother’s birthday.

Sunaree Ko, relationship expert and astrologer at TarotCards, believes that their decision to have another wedding celebration could be linked to Brooklyn's difficult relationship with his family.

Talking about the vow renewal, she said to HELLO!, "When someone is disconnected from their birth family, they often double down on loyalty and symbolism within their romantic relationship.

"A vow renewal can become less about romance and more about identity – almost like publicly choosing a new 'home'."