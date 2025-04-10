Nicola Peltz Beckham's 'promise' to husband Brooklyn Beckham following heartwrenching post

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham have just celebrated their third wedding anniversary, and their loved-up tributes to one another are unbelievably moving.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a series of photos from the wedding on 9 April 2022, captioning the post with a beautiful message, including her "promise" to her husband.

"Happy anniversary baby! I can't believe it's been three years since this day - I love you with all my heart and promise to always have your back," Nicola penned. "I can't wait for forever with you [white heart emoji] thank you for being the most incredible husband I could ever dream of. I love you a million times over."

Brooklyn posted a similarly sentimental message for his wife on Instagram, including unseen photos from the couple's incredibly lavish wedding, with snaps of Nicola's outstanding Valentino dress from brand new angles.

The couple got married in a luxurious ceremony – find out more about their wedding below…

Nicola Peltz Beckham's heartwrenching post

Last week, Nicola shared a touching Instagram reel in which she paid tribute to her grandmother, whom she credits with having supported her unconditionally.

She penned in the caption: "I cried every time before I got on a plane to hug her 'bye' and she always told me to be happy and go to [LA] and chase my dream.

"I miss her every single day and all the moments in between," the 30-year-old continued.

Nicola was inundated with support in the comments section, with many fans and friends sending their condolences and paying respect to the model's late grandmother, who Brooklyn referred to as "the sweetest person in the world".

"Grandmothers are a blessing, I hope that everyone who has the good fortune of having one alive, enjoys her to the fullest," wrote one follower, while another commented: "My grandma was the best I could have had too, unconditional love as it can get."

"She looked at you with such love and joy in her eyes," penned a third. "She was so happy for you. Her eyes sparkled when she looked at you. You had a very special nana. She loved you so very much. How blessed you are."