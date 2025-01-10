Brooklyn Beckham shares marriage update with Nicola Peltz following heartbreaking post

Hours after sharing a shocking photo of the Los Angeles wildfires, Brooklyn Beckham took to social media to pay tribute to his wife of two years Nicola Peltz.

The Cloud 22 founder, 25, shared a series of intimate photos of the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress in honour of her birthday. The first snap showed Nicola, 31, modelling a bridal white sequin mini dress with thick straps and a long blond bob as she kissed Brooklyn with her back to the camera.

© Instagram Actress Nicola Peltz modelled a bridal white dress in an intimate photo with Brooklyn

It doesn't appear to be one of the three Versace wedding dresses she wore for her nuptials in April 2022, which took place at her father's Pam Beach home.

Speaking of her Versace corset, Nicola told Vogue: "The fit is impeccable. It makes you feel sexy, but classy at the same time."

© Instagram Brooklyn shared several photos to mark his wife's 30th birthday

The final two photos in Brooklyn's post showed Victoria Beckham's son kissing his wife on the cheek while she was wrapped in a towel, and enjoying a romantic boat ride at sunset.

Opening up about his two-year marriage, Brooklyn wrote a gushing caption describing their wedding as the "best decision." He wrote: "Dear Nicola x happy birthday baby x I will keep this short but I want to write down a little of how much I love you x.

© WWD via Getty Images The couple live in Los Angeles together

"A few years ago I asked you to marry me and it was the best decision I have ever made x. You make me smile and laugh and you are the most amazing and most gorgeous person I know x. I am so lucky to be able to spend everyday with you and wake up next to you every morning x.

"I love your smile, your laugh, your passion about your work, your love for dogs, I just love the way you are. You are perfect in every way xx I love you so much Nicola xxxxxxx."

Meanwhile, his mother had also shared a birthday message to her daughter-in-law alongside a video of them dancing on the beach in 2023. See the clip below...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz dance on the beach at sunset

"Happy Birthday @nicolapeltzbeckham!! Love you so much," penned Victoria.

Beckhams on the wildfires

© Getty Images The Palisades Fire is one of five burning in Los Angeles

Both Brooklyn and Victoria's days were bittersweet, however, as they expressed concern about the five ongoing wildfires in California which have killed 10 people so far.

In a chilling Instagram Story, Brooklyn posted a photograph taken from a highrise building which he is thought to share with Nicola.

© Instagram Brooklyn Beckham shared a photo of the blaze from his window

The chef captured the roaring stretch of wildfires glowing in the distance and added a heartbroken emoji to the photo, followed by several emergency services helplines.

Former Spice Girls star Victoria similarly addressed the "devastating" situation, writing: "Seeing the devastation and loss caused by these wildfires is absolutely heartbreaking.

"Los Angeles holds such a special place in our family's hearts, and our thoughts are with everyone affected, especially those who have lost their homes or loved ones.

© Instagram Victoria penned this message of support

"We are immensely grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who are risking their lives to protect others. Please stay safe and look after each other during this devastating time."

