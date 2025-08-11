Meet Stephen King's wife of 54 years, Tabitha King — inside her life and marriage

Although Stephen King is a notorious horror writer, based on him being married for over five decades, it looks like the author could easily delve into romance novels as well if he chose to.

The author has been married to Tabitha King since 1971, for a jaw-dropping 54 years.

The pair share three children together, all of whom have a love of literacy just like Stephen and Tabitha do.

Find out more about his wife below.

Humble beginnings

They attended the University of Maine at Orono together, where Stephen wrote for the school's newspaper and Tabitha worked at the library.

When Stephen was just getting started in his career as an English teacher at a private school, she worked a second shift at Dunkin' Donuts to help him dedicate his evenings to writing. Tabitha also took the time out of her busy schedule to read over his work and provide him with critique.

© Getty Images Tabitha is an accomplished writer as well

A grateful couple

While Stephen was accepting the National Book Foundation's medal on stage, he shared his gratitude for his wife believing in him even before he made it big.

He revealed: "She'd read my stuff and felt certain I'd someday support us by writing full-time. She never made a big deal of this. It was just a fact of our lives. We lived in a trailer, and she made a writing space for me in the tiny laundry room with a desk and her Olivetti portable between the washer and dryer."

© FilmMagic The pair have been married since 1971

During the moments that he felt hopeless about his career, it was Tabitha that uplifted him and made all the difference in his life.

Stephen added: "My point is that Tabby always knew what I was supposed to be doing, and she believed that I would succeed at it. I hope you know, Tabby, that they are clapping for you and not for me. Stand up so they can see you, please. Thank you. Thank you. I did not let her see this speech, and I will hear about this later."

© Getty Images Tabitha used to work a second shift to support Stephen's writing

What does Tabitha do?

Tabitha is also an accomplished author like Stephen. She has published eight novels, which includes Carrie, which was published in 1974 and Small World and Pearl, which came out in 1981.

Together the couple created a charitable organization in 1986 called the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation, which focuses on helping other working writers find refuge in the pair's residence and assists in getting students' work published.

On top of that she is also on the board of an adolescent homeless shelter, and she was awarded the first Constance H. Carlson Prize in 1998 for her important contributions to humanitarian projects.

© Getty Images Owen co-wrote several novels with his father

About their children

The couple share three children, Naomi, 55, Joseph, 53, and Owen, 48. Naomi went on to become a yoga teacher and an ordained Unitarian Universality minister.

Jospeh got rid of his popular last name so that he could make a career of his own as a writer. He came out with the novel NOS4A2, a comic book series titled Locke & Key and a short story called 20th Century Ghosts. Most of his literary pieces became feature films or TV series.

Owen is also a writer who has co-authored We're All in This Together and Sleeping Beauties together with Stephen.