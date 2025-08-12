Jennifer Aniston finally issues 7-word response to Brad Pitt break-up

Jennifer Aniston continues to intrigue fans with the prospect of a new romance after photos surfaced of The Morning Show actress with Jim Curtis.

But in a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Friends star, 55, has opened up about what it was really like to split from Wolfs actor Brad Pitt way back in 2005 – an A-list split that shook Hollywood to its core.

© Getty Images Jennifer Aniston opened up about her split from Brad Pitt in a new interview

Despite the high-profile nature of her split from the Hollywood heavyweight, who joined her in Friends in 2001 as Will Colbert, and the way it was documented in the tabloids at the time, Jennifer has now revealed her personal approach to the event at the time.

Jennifer's response to the infamous split

"Just pick yourself up by the bootstraps," she told Vanity Fair, adding: "Keep on walking, girl."

When it came to the tabloid media frenzy, Jennifer revealed its huge personal impact. "It's a shame that it had to happen, but it happened. And boy did I take it personally."

© Brenda Chase Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston split in 2005

"They were sort of building us up and then tearing you down…I didn't have a strong enough constitution to not get affected by it," she recalled.

"We're human beings, even though some people don't want to believe we are," she says. "They think, You signed up for it, so you take it. But we really didn't sign up for that."

Nichola Murphy, HELLO!'s Lifestyle Editor and resident weddings expert, comments: "When you're Hollywood's golden couple, put on a pedestal as the rulebook to a 'perfect' relationship, it's inevitable you'll end up disappointing some people.

© Getty Brad and Jennifer have remained civil

"Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt seemingly had it all – beauty, successful careers, and PDA-packed red carpet outings. When they announced the end of their marriage, it not only shook Hollywood, but it was a reminder to us all that they're real people with real emotions and real problems behind closed doors."

Jennifer and Brad: a Hollywood fairytale

Jennifer and Brad first met in 1994, having been introduced by their managers, and by 1998 were officially a couple.

© Getty The couple were introduced by their managers

The 1999 Emmy Awards saw the actors make their romance red carpet debut as a couple and just two months later, they announced their engagement in the most A-list way imaginable.

© Getty The couple became red carpet official at the 1999 Emmy Awards

Jen flashed her new bling on stage at a Sting concert at New York City's Beacon Theater. By July 2000, they were a married couple after an ultra-private ceremony in front of 200 of their famous friends and family that reportedly cost them $1 million.

In 2005, the couple shared that they had separated. "We would like to announce that after seven years together, we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration," the actors said in a joint statement shared with People.

© Getty Jennifer filed for divorce

"We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months."