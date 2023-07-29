Who is Michelle Yeoh's new husband and longtime love Jean Todt?

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt have officially tied the knot following a 19-year engagement. The Oscar winner, 60, and the ex-Ferrari CEO, 77, exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony in Geneva on July 27, surrounded by a close group of friends and family.

After one of their wedding guests, ex-Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa, shared some photos from Michelle and Jean's nuptials, the groom hilariously confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "Now that my other son @MassaFelipe19 has « discreetly » spread the good news, I can happily confirm the union with the Love of my life, Michelle."

So, who is Michelle's new husband and longtime love, Jean Todt? Here's what you need to know…

Who is Michelle Yeoh's husband Jean Todt?

Jean Todt is a French motor racing executive and a former rally co-driver. Throughout his decade-spanning career, the 77-year-old has served as the CEO of Ferrari from 2004 to 2008, and he's also held the title of ninth president of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (2009-2021). According to The Richest, Jean currently has a net worth of $16 million.

© Getty Michelle and Jean on the red carpet at Cannes in May 2023

The former motor racing executive is also a proud father to his son, Nicolas Todt, 45, a talent spotter for All Road Management and the official manager of Formula One driver, Charles Leclerc.

How did Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt meet?

Michelle and Jean share the sweetest love story. They originally met in Shanghai in 2004, while Michelle was doing press for Ferrari, and less than two months later, Jean popped the question.

© Instagram/ Felipe Massa Michelle and Jean's wedding program revealed their very long engagement

A photo of the couple's wedding program – which was shared by Massa Felipe – recalled a brief outline of the couple's relationship history. It read: "We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES!

"Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!"

What have Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt said about each other?

During a 2022 interview with Town & Country, Michelle revealed that the success of Everything Everywhere All at Once had kept her extremely busy, which had left her feeling far from home, or more specifically, far from "Wherever the people that I love are. Wherever Jean is."

© Instagram/Felipe Massa Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt were engaged for 19 years

Asked about her long engagement to Jean in 2021, Michelle told The Guardian: "We've been threatening to get married for such a long time. Sometimes we say, 'Wait, didn't we already do it?'"

While Michelle and Jean have always led busy lives with their careers, they're also extremely supportive of one another. On March 12 2023, Jean was by his fiancee's side as she received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her stellar performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Following the win, Jean penned a heartfelt tweet, writing: "Moment of pure grace and immense happiness! What a journey! So proud of Michelle who received the Oscar Academy Award for the best actress #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce."