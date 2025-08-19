Guy Ritchie and lace-clad wife Jacqui manifest 'change and growth' at surprise Stonehenge vow renewal

Celebrated filmmaker Guy Ritchie and his wife Jacqui recently celebrated 10 years of marriage, and the way that they commemorated their special milestone will make you swoon.

The British film director and his model wife held a vow renewal ceremony on 8 August at a rather surprising location, and the pictures are some of the most special we've seen.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Jacqui shared a post dedicated to her husband, with a photograph of the pair together at Stonehenge, as Guy looked incredibly smart in a black suit and Jacqui looked stunning in a flowy lace bridal gown.

In her caption, the 43-year-old included the first stanza of celebrated poet John Donne's 'The Anniversary', which speaks of how love transcends time, but also included her own words.

She wrote: "By the light of August's rising full moon on the 8th and under the enduring weight of Stonehenge, we renewed our wedding vows."

Jacqui continued: "In structure and light, body and soul. May our vows manifest action, may our actions manifest change and growth."

Her fans and followers inundated the couple with support in the comments. One fan wrote: "Congratulations, you both! [sparkling heart emoji]" while fellow model Nadine Leopold added: "So beautiful, what a special moment".

What does a vow renewal mean?

In many cases, a vow renewal can be a meaningful reaffirmation of a couple's commitment, according to relationship therapist and couples expert, Shelly Dar, from Therapy Health

The expert noted that something like a vow renewal is a sign of 'new beginnings' in many circumstances.

She told HELLO!: "Renewing vows can be far more than a romantic gesture; it's often a conscious decision to affirm commitment after a shared milestone, challenge, or personal growth.

"For example, couples may see a vow renewal as a marker of a new chapter, such as after having children, moving home, or changing careers."

Vow renewals are a celebration of 'time and change'

Shelly added: "It can also celebrate endurance, honouring the relationship's strength through time and change, while also reinventing traditions, creating a ceremony that feels authentic to who they are now.

"Renewing vows isn't about recreating the wedding, it's about recognising who you've become as individuals and as a couple, and choosing each other again with eyes wide open."