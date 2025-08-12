I'm a relationship expert and this is why you shouldn't renew your vows to 'double down on loyalty'

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham recently renewed their wedding vows just a short three years after their lavish ceremony in Miami.

The reasons why Brooklyn and Nicola decided to walk down the aisle again so soon after their original big day aren't known.

However, the absence of Brooklyn's immediate family, namely parents David and Victoria, and siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper, is doing nothing to cool speculation of a rift between them.

Particularly since it's been widely reported, but not explicitly confirmed, that tensions between the couple and the in-laws stemmed from the 2022 ceremony. Alleged feuds aside, the couple are far from being the only famous pair who have decided to say 'I do' again.

So why has it become a tradition? Is it simply another innocent and wholesome reason to get dressed up again and declare your love for your significant other, or is it a 'substitute' to addressing marital woes?

We spoke to relationship experts who weighed in on whether vow renewal, in general, is a positive reaffirmation of love or perhaps a sign of something more troublesome.

Why Brookyln and Nicola's vow renewal 'reinforces commitment'

Sunaree Ko, Relationship Expert & Astrologer at TarotCards, shared her thoughts on why Brooklyn and Nicola might have decided to renew their vows so soon after their wedding, and why it points to "external pressures" being a catalyst.

"A vow renewal this early in a marriage can often be a way of reinforcing commitment during times of uncertainty. It's not uncommon when external pressures, like public scrutiny or family tensions, are in play," Sunaree noted.

"When someone is disconnected from their birth family, they often double down on loyalty and symbolism within their romantic relationship. A vow renewal can become less about romance and more about identity, almost like publicly choosing a new 'home'."

© Getty Images Experts share their thoughts on why couple's decided to renew their vows

Why vow renewal shouldn't be a method to 'avoid addressing issues' in a marriage

Brooklyn and Nicola aside, Sunaree urges people to look beyond the surface of the vow renewal, noting that, for the couple involved, it shouldn't be a method to avoid addressing problems.

"Vow renewals can be meaningful, but they shouldn't be a substitute for addressing underlying issues. Real love isn't built on big weddings or public declarations, it's built on private growth, conflict resolution, and emotional maturity."

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty The couple enjoyed an intimate renewal

Why vow renewal is a positive declaration of 'new beginnings'

Meanwhile, others have noted why vow renewals are often considered "new beginnings" for the couple involved.

Fellow relationship therapist and couples expert, Shelly Dar, from Therapy Health, notes that a vow renewal can be a positive step in marking new chapters for a devoted couple.

© Shelly Dar Relationship expert Shelly Dar told HELLO! that renewing vows can be a sign of a new chapter

"Renewing vows can be far more than a romantic gesture; it's often a conscious decision to reaffirm commitment after a shared milestone, challenge, or personal growth," she told HELLO!

"For example, couples may see a vow renewal as a marker of a new chapter, such as after having children, moving home, or changing careers.



© Getty Images Relationship experts have noted that couples see a vow renewal ceremony as a new beginning

"It can also celebrate endurance, honouring the relationship's strength through time and change, while also reinventing traditions, creating a ceremony that feels authentic to who they are now."

Shelly added: "Renewing vows isn't about recreating the wedding, it's about recognising who you've become as individuals and as a couple, and choosing each other again with eyes wide open."