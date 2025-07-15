Meet Kendall and Kylie Jenner's step-brother, Brody Jenner's new wife

Brody Jenner, the step-brother of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, is now a husband. The star of The Hills married Tiarah "Tia" Blanco in a small ceremony in Malibu, California.

Brody, 41, and Tia, 28, were joined by Brody's parents, Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner, and their daughter, Honey Raye, who was born in July 2023. While Linda and Caitlyn were in attendance, Brody's step-siblings, Kendall and Kylie did not show up.

But, fans should rest assured that family members don't have any bad blood. In January, Brody appeared on The Viall Files podcast and dispelled reports of a strained relationship.

© Instagram Brody, Tia, and their daughter Honey Raye celebrating their wedding

"We all have a tremendous amount of love for each other, even Kendall and Kylie," he explained. "It's not their fault, it's not my fault, it's not really anybody's fault. It's just, yeah, they don't live that far, but we lived in two different households growing up."

Even though the entire family didn't make it to Malibu for the celebration, Brody and Tia enjoyed their nuptials. Here's everything we know about Tia Blanco.

A quick love story

Brody met Tia, a professional surfer, while on a family vacation in Hawaii. He started dating her in April 2022 after a string of relationships, including Lauren Conrad, Nicole Richie, and Avril Lavigne.

© Instagram Brody and Honey Raye love the beach

The two made their Instagram debut in May 2022, often sharing photos of themselves in nature, where they are "happiest."

Less than a year after dating, Brody and Tia announced they were pregnant with a little girl. Tia wrote to her 619,000 Instagram followers: "[I] can't wait for @brodyjenner to become the best girl dad in the world."

In a video shared to the couple's YouTube channel, Brody explained: "We got pregnant very fast. I know we've only been together for a year, but she's the right one and I know that with all my heart."

© Instagram Tia and her daughter taking a nap

Tia told E! News: "[Brody is] supporting, kind and loving and we share a lot of the same interests and passions in life. I think a lot of our beliefs and what we want is very aligned. We just have a really good time together."

Just one year after the two made their relationship public, they got engaged. Brody proposed to Tia during their baby shower. In a joint Instagram post, the couple wrote: "Can't wait to love you forever."

Welcoming their baby girl

In July 2023, Brody and Tia welcomed Honey Raye. The couple share frequent photos of their daughter to Instagram. In a recent post, Tia shared a snapshot of the two napping together, writing: "I love you I love you I love you."

Brody posted a selfie of the two of them on the beach, with the caption: "I just love her so much."

© Instagram Brody celebrated Caitlyn's 75th birthday with Kim Kardashian

Honey Raye was at her parents' wedding, wearing a white dress just like her mom. Her grandmother, Linda, shared several videos to her Instagram of Honey Raye tearing up the dance floor, writing: "Love bug!"