Mel B transforms into Scary Spice in micro wedding dress - exclusive video

Melanie Brown, best known as Scary Spice, has had not one, but two incredible weddings this summer, celebrating her marriage to hair stylist Rory McPhee.

Her second wedding featured a magnificent outdoor ceremony in the surroundings of Marrakech, as the pair tied the knot beneath the bold Moroccan sunset.

The three-day occasion was filled with various local traditions, music and dancing, with details and visuals from the wedding shared exclusively with HELLO!.

© Getty Images Leopard print has long been a staple of Mel B's style

She wore the most incredible leopard print micro dress, which trailed gorgeously behind her. The choice of pattern is no doubt a callback to leopard print, which has been her signature style for as long as she's been in the spotlight.

Mel B's first summer 2025 wedding

We'd never accuse the one and only Scary Spice of doing anything by halves, so having two incredibly lavish weddings in the space of a month feels completely on brand for the star.

The first of her two ceremonies took place in the historic St Paul's Cathedral, in St Faith's Chapel, which is located within the crypt of the cathedral.

© PA Images via Getty Images Mel B's first wedding took place in St Paul's Cathedral

Staff worked to create an incredibly elegant floral setup before the bridal party arrived at the cathedral, and there was an air of excitement outside, while passersby stood around, trying to catch a glimpse of the attendees.

Famous faces such as Mel's former Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton, Tom Allen and Lisa Snowdon were spotted at the ceremony.

In the pictures shared exclusively with HELLO!, the pair couldn't have looked more in love, with Mel's magnificent strapless bridal gown stealing the show.

© GC Images Mel's ceremony was incredibly emotional

The ceremony appears to have been a rather traditional one, with Rory wearing a kilt in McPhee tartan to pay tribute to his Scottish heritage, and one source telling HELLO! that it was "like a royal wedding".

Mel B and Rory McPhee's second wedding

The pair were joined by close friends and family for their ceremony in Morocco, including former bandmate Mel C and her Australian actor boyfriend Chris Dingwall, as well as all three of Scary Spice's children.

Mel B told HELLO!: "That meant the world to me. It was the most amazing day and was so full of love. It exceeded all our expectations."

The dress worn by the 50-year-old for the ceremony was a sheer, red Justin Alexander gown, which featured a thigh-split and hand-beaded design with red crystals and bugle beads, taking six artisans more than 850 hours to put together.