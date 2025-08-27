Travis Kelce's dad spills on son's proposal to Taylor Swift: 'He was going to put her off'

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are headed for their happy ever after following a romantic proposal from the American footballer — and his dad, Ed, has spilled all the details of the special moment. Speaking to News 5 Cleveland after the engagement was made public, he confessed his son asked Taylor to marry him two weeks ago. "Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," he said in an exclusive chat with John Kosich. "He was going to put it off till this week."

However, Ed revealed he thought Taylor "was getting maybe a little antsy," but Travis was eager to delay to "make some grand thing, to make it a big special event."

© Getty Images Taylor hugs Ed at NFL football game

Ed said he told his son repeatedly: "You could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you." Travis proposed a romantic garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri surrounded by flowers and luscious greenery.

Beautiful

© Instagram Taylor and Travis's engagement was shared on Instagram

Ed further detailed: "They were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine,' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her." Calling the moment, "beautiful," he added: "They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."

© Instagram They're ready for marriage

He said as soon as he saw the Facetime come in, "I knew what they were going to say." Ed said the pair are "just crazy about each other," and he was ecstatic when Travis told him he was going to pop the question. "They're just two young people very much in love, cast in a spotlight that they really haven't sought but kind of followed with their success in their respective fields."

Big reveal

© Instagram The ring is stunning

Taylor and Travis took to social media to announce their engagement on August 26, with a stunning photoshoot. The 35-year-old showcased her giant engagement ring in the images, with the custom piece designed with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. It is an Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond with a bezel setting, and likely cost between $1-5 million.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they wrote in the caption, quickly racking up millions of likes.