Taylor Swift's towering engagement flowers have set the bar for 2026 weddings: 'Too much is never enough'

Florals are synonymous with weddings - everything from the bouquet and the buttonholes through to flower walls and table centrepieces, but 2026 is about to see florals go extra, and that could be thanks to Taylor Swift. The singing starlet broke the internet on Wednesday when she announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce. The world swooned over the good news and lapped up the incredible proposal pics – which included a mega floral display.

In the pictures, Travis was seen down on one knee, and Taylor cupped his face in her hands, while they were surrounded by thousands of flowers. Two large urns held giant bunches of blooms, and there was also a large flower arch and a whole different display on the floor in front of the pair. Another image showed the happy couple sitting on an outdoor sofa with a floral chandelier hanging overhead.

Someone who knows about the power of wedding flowers all too well is Gardeners' World star, Jamie Butterworth, who just tied the knot on 25 August against a backdrop of thousands of buds he lovingly cared for ahead of the big day. The horticulturalist has told HELLO! how he managed to pull off an incredible floral feat that stretched five metres high, and he also shared his top tips for emulating the look.

© James Green Studio Jamie Butterworth married fiancée Devon against a stunning floral display

Monty Don moved the wedding

Jamie and his fiancée Devon had originally planned to say 'I do' in May, but when Monty Don and the RHS asked if Jamie would help create the Dog Garden at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, the date was swiftly moved.

© James Green Studio The happy couple on their big day

Six months of wedding prep

“While traditionally you may have a floral arch, I wanted to do something more 'us'," explained Jamie. "Using actual live shrubs, trees and plants, I created a display that could live on after the big day."

© Chris Young Jamie grew his own wedding flowers - and you could too

It was a labour of love for the star. "For the last 6 months, I've been tending to and growing plants for the big day. The stars of the show, though, were the largest hydrangeas you've ever seen. Hydrangea paniculata 'limelight' with its huge ice cream-like flower heads."

Jamie's advice for wedding flowers

Too much is never enough

"This was our motto here. So, we then layered the display with 1,800 herbaceous perennials. A backdrop like this is all about layering. Using the trees and shrubs to give the height and depth. Perennials to bring it to life and cut florals like delphiniums and dahlias to make it sing."

Try to choose displays that can live on

All the plants were looked after, nurtured and grown in Jamie's nursery, Form Plants near Windsor, and then shipped to various places to live on. He also told us that "any cut flowers were donated to local care homes," which is a really lovely touch.

© Chris Young Aisle inspiration from gardener Jamie

Grow from seed

"Most people know the date of their wedding, and like us, will have planned way in advance. This gives you time to grow your own plants for the big day. You could grow erigeron, delphiniums and sanguisorba from seed, for example."

Pull in some favours from your friends

"You could ask your nearest and dearest to grow plants for you too (as long as you ensure they stick to the colour scheme and choice), then they can contribute to your special day in a really unique way."

© Chris Young Behind the scenes of the set-up at Jamie's wedding

Speak to local nurseries

"Did you know you can rent a tree or plant? Find a kind nursery owner and explain what you'll need, you'll be surprised at how much nurseries want to help!"