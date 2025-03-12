Shock royal divorce revealed after four-year marriage

The news has broken that Lord Brocket's daughter Antalya Nall-Cain is set to divorce Prince Frederick Alexander von Preussen, the son of HRH Prince Andrew of Prussia, after just four years of marriage.

The couple said 'I do' during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and now they are separating, MailOnline reveals.

© Getty Images Antalya Nall-Cain and her father Lord Charles Brocket

The couple married at St John's church, Lemsford, in Hertfordshire in a sweet ceremony where the bride wore a tiered lace gown with flared sleeves.

In a photo from her Instagram feed, which has since been taken down, she could be seen to have elevated her look with a flowing veil and a show-stopping Brocket tiara that's a family heirloom.

The groom sported a traditional morning suit and wore a 'something blue' tie for the special occasion.

Their guests were seen pictured in face masks due to the public health restrictions at the time.

The couple have confirmed the split to the MailOnline, months before what would be their five-year wedding anniversary and sources tell the publication that it was Antalya who decided to call it a day, because she was "profoundly unhappy" in the relationship.

Fraudulent father

© Getty Images Lord Charles Brocket and daughter Antalya Nall-Cain

Antalya is the daughter of Lord Brocket, peer Charles Nall-Cain who was imprisoned for insurance fraud in 1996 and he was sentenced to seven years in jail but he was released in 1998.

Charles inherited Brocket Hall when he was just 15 years old in 1967, but then he lost it to a trustee while he was in prison.

Beatrice's nuptials

© Alamy Princess Beatrice's wedding dress

Another pandemic royal bride was Princess Beatrice who has been branded a 'rebellious royal' for having a low key wedding with hardly any guests.

Beatrice and her now-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had a date of 29 May 2020 planned for their big day, but it being just two months after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, they had to delay it.

They shocked fans by throwing a last-minute socially-distanced ceremony in Windsor on 17 July 2020.

"The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," the announcement at the time read.

© Getty Queen Elizabeth married Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1947

Beatrice loaned a vintage dress from her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, designed by Norman Hartnell and the Queen was there to watch her granddaughter walk down the aisle. "It was an honour to wear my grandmother’s beautiful dress on my wedding day," she later told the public.

The Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, also on loan from Her Majesty, the same one she wore on her own wedding day. It was originally made for Queen Mary by Garrard and Co. in 1919, from a diamond necklace given by Queen Victoria for her wedding.