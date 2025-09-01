Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein's tiny bridesmaids take inspiration from Kate Middleton
Subscribe
Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein's tiny bridesmaids take inspiration from Kate Middleton

Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein's tiny bridesmaids take inspiration from 'polished' Princess Kate

Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein married Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer on Saturday, and her bridesmaids wore dresses from Amaia Kids

Princess Kate in white beside photo of groom kissing Princess Marie Caroline on cheek© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein looked breathtaking as she wed investment manager Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer on Saturday. But it was her tiny bridesmaids that stole the show as they helped the royal bride up the steps of the Cathedral of St. Florin in Vaduz – and they wore dresses that have earned the royal seal of approval over in Britain. The young girls, who included Princess Marie-Astrid's three-year-old daughter, Althaea, were all seen to be wearing white A-line dresses with sage green ribbon around the middle by Amaia Kids.

"Thank you so much for trusting us for such a unique and special day. We live for moments like this, which make our work so much more meaningful," a message on the Amaia Kids' Instagram read, sharing the news that they were responsible for the sweet dresses. Amaia Kids is a luxury childrens wear outlet in London (where Princess Marie Caroline and her new husband live) and is adored by the Princess of Wales.

Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein and Princess Marie Caroline Of Liechtenstein arrive at her wedding © Getty Images

Kate's children, whom she shares with Prince William, have been known to wear the brand, including Prince George, who donned a blue Amaia cardigan as he headed into St Mary's hospital in London in 2015 to meet his new baby sister, Princess Charlotte. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte carried the baton for the brand three years later as she wore a cardigan by the label to meet her brother, Prince Louis, for the first time.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales view the Coronation Concert from the Royal Box on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England.© Getty

Charlotte wore an Amaia coat in 2023

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte sported Amaia's 'Razorbil Coat' in white in 2023 when she attended King Charles' coronation concert. Speaking to HELLO! at the time, the brand's founder, Amaia Arrieta, said she was "proud" to see the young royal in her clothes, adding: "We never know for certain, so it is always a wonderful surprise when we discover it at the same time as everyone else."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?
George arrives at the hospital to meet baby sister Charlotte© Getty

Kate's 'ripple' effect

"By selecting Amaia, Princess Marie Caroline not only ensures her bridal party looks timeless and polished but also subtly aligns with the polished, classic style championed by Kate," luxury stylist Angela Kyte, tells HELLO!. "It reflects the wider ripple effect of Kate’s sartorial choices across European royalty, where understated elegance and heritage craftsmanship are valued above fleeting trends."

Savannah and Isla Phillips acted as bridesmaids at Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018© Getty Images

Eugenie's royal bridesmaids also wore Amaia

Another royal influence

Princess Marie Caroline may also have taken inspiration from Princess Eugenie. When she married marketing executive Jack Brooksbank in 2018, her little bridesmaids, who included Princess Charlotte and Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy, wore Amaia Kids dresses that were almost identical to those worn by the bridesmaids at the European royal wedding last week. They looked so cute in the off-white numbers with colourful sashes.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Weddings
See more
20 most expensive celebrity engagement rings
20 most expensive celebrity engagement rings
The wedding rings of A-listers such as Scarlett Johansson, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Victoria Beckham range enormously in value – and the cost of some of them will knock your socks off
​Royal marries in low-key ceremony
​Royal marries in low-key ceremony
Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck, the former heir to the Bhutanese throne, married Ugen Choden Namgyel in a romantic ceremony on 25 August – see the first photo here
Read More