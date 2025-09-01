Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein's tiny bridesmaids take inspiration from 'polished' Princess Kate

Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein looked breathtaking as she wed investment manager Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer on Saturday. But it was her tiny bridesmaids that stole the show as they helped the royal bride up the steps of the Cathedral of St. Florin in Vaduz – and they wore dresses that have earned the royal seal of approval over in Britain. The young girls, who included Princess Marie-Astrid's three-year-old daughter, Althaea, were all seen to be wearing white A-line dresses with sage green ribbon around the middle by Amaia Kids.

"Thank you so much for trusting us for such a unique and special day. We live for moments like this, which make our work so much more meaningful," a message on the Amaia Kids' Instagram read, sharing the news that they were responsible for the sweet dresses. Amaia Kids is a luxury childrens wear outlet in London (where Princess Marie Caroline and her new husband live) and is adored by the Princess of Wales.

© Getty Images Kate's children, whom she shares with Prince William, have been known to wear the brand, including Prince George, who donned a blue Amaia cardigan as he headed into St Mary's hospital in London in 2015 to meet his new baby sister, Princess Charlotte. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte carried the baton for the brand three years later as she wore a cardigan by the label to meet her brother, Prince Louis, for the first time.



© Getty Charlotte wore an Amaia coat in 2023 Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte sported Amaia's 'Razorbil Coat' in white in 2023 when she attended King Charles' coronation concert. Speaking to HELLO! at the time, the brand's founder, Amaia Arrieta, said she was "proud" to see the young royal in her clothes, adding: "We never know for certain, so it is always a wonderful surprise when we discover it at the same time as everyone else."



© Getty Kate's 'ripple' effect "By selecting Amaia, Princess Marie Caroline not only ensures her bridal party looks timeless and polished but also subtly aligns with the polished, classic style championed by Kate," luxury stylist Angela Kyte, tells HELLO!. "It reflects the wider ripple effect of Kate’s sartorial choices across European royalty, where understated elegance and heritage craftsmanship are valued above fleeting trends."