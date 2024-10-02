Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveal new 'living situation' thanks to her daughter Ava

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' romance is going from strength to strength and the couple has finally taken the next step in their relationship.

The former GMA3 stars shared an update on their "living situation" in the latest episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast, revealing they are now living together.

However, the big move was spurred on by Amy's daughter Ava, 21, after she found herself desperate to relocate from her "grungy" apartment.

Amy confirmed that she and T.J. have been cohabitating for "the past few weeks" after Ava and her roommate begged her to let them live in her Manhattan home.

Amy explained that Ava's apartment was infested with roaches, due to a squatter and hoarder living next door, and despite their best efforts, they couldn't eliminate the pesky intruders.

"I've just said, 'Hey y’all, knock yourselves out. I'll be at T.J.'s.'" Amy recalled.

T.J. added: "This is what you do for your kids. I know you're excited to be able to help them out, and this is what it's for."

He then reiterated that he and Amy are "living together" full time, telling her: "I've enjoyed the time that we've had together. It's been a little different, but I've liked it ... where we know where we're going to end up every night instead of having a plan."

While Amy described it as a "trial run", she did add that the couple "might be living together longer."

The couple have been in a relationship since 2022 after developing feelings for each other roughly six months before their romance was made public on November 30 that year.

Addressing their relationship timeline when quizzed by a listener, T.J. explained how they went from colleagues to best friends, to a couple during an episode of their podcast in January.

"Look, when we knew, it was probably summer of [2022] … that things were – something else was evolving," he said.

At the time, Amy was still married to her ex-husband of 12 years, Andrew, while T.J. was also in a 12-year marriage to Marilee Fiebig.

While many reports claimed Amy and T.J. embarked on an affair, they confirmed they were both separated from their partners and in the middle of divorce proceedings when the news of their relationship became public.

"The day the pictures were released that outed us, we were both in divorce proceedings," T.J. stated, with Amy revealing that she and her ex-husband had been living apart since August 2022.

Confirming their happy relationship status, T.J. added: "I am in love with this woman, and she is in love with me, and we are planning a future together."

Amy agreed, explaining that "through a year of hell," it's "the most beautiful relationship I've ever had in my life".

The couple have carved out a successful new career for themselves as podcasters after they were fired from their positions at ABC when news of their romance came to light.



During a recent episode of their podcast, the partners reflected on the moment they lost their jobs and confessed they wished they had "set the record straight" sooner.

Speaking to Full House star, Jodie Sweetin, Amy said the media hype didn't help their cause, with T.J. adding: "Us ignoring and not responding cost us jobs, cost us careers. That stuff is so poisonous sometimes and it can do more than just mess with your head. It can have real-world consequences."