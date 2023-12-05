Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' 5 biggest bombshells from podcast: from controversial GMA exit to terrifying health scare

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are back! The couple have made their return to the spotlight, officially, with the release of the debut episode of their podcast, simply titled Amy & T.J.

The former Good Morning America anchors are not holding back when it comes to discussing the way their romance first broke, their exit from the jobs they loved, and how they've reacted to life since.

Here are five of the biggest bombshell revelations from the very first episode of the podcast, released a year after they were first taken off the air from GMA3…

They were already in the middle of divorce proceedings

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. have gone public with their relationship in the years since

While they remain vague about when their relationship first went from friendship to romance, both Amy and T.J. clarify that when the photos of their amorous outings were leaked on November 30th, they were already in the midst of divorce proceedings.

"The day the pictures were released that outed us, we were both in divorce proceedings," T.J., 46, stated, with Amy, 50, revealing that she and her ex-husband had been living apart since August.

Amy was married to actor Andrew Shue and T.J. was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both are also parents, and discussed that the pictures being published were "most difficult" for their children, who were still dealing with the fallout of the divorce.

Amy's terrifying 'welfare check' on T.J.

© Getty Images Amy revealed that T.J. had suffered a terrifying health ordeal the day after news went public

The fallout from the reveal proved particularly drastic for T.J., who suffered a horrific health scare due to a difficult spiral of emotions the very next day.

Amy tearfully recalled receiving distressing text messages from her partner and after she was unable to get in touch with him, rushed to his house with her father to find him in a state of disarray and nearly unconscious, with T.J. terming it a "welfare check."

He shared that he had been drinking and taking substances since getting off work that day, adding that he "didn't stop" till Amy arrived. "That's why I was in the state that I was in."

The unreleased public statements

© Getty Images They initially planned to address their romance before being taken off the air

Both Amy and T.J. revealed that after the photos were first leaked, they were drafting public statements to be shared, confirming that they were indeed in a relationship and were separated from their respective spouses.

"We were putting together a press release," Amy said. "It was hard because anyone who was a viewer, anyone who was outside our small circle didn't know we were getting a divorce."

They both mentioned that there was a press release somewhere that was once ready to go and T.J. expressed regret for the fact that their romance was exposed before people knew they were unattached.

The phone call from ABC News

© Getty Images The phone call they received being asked not to come into work devastated Amy

The week after, they were both readying to get back to work and put the scandal behind them, when they each received a phone call from their bosses at ABC News at 6 AM on a Monday morning.

They were told to not come into work, even though it was emphasized that they'd technically done nothing wrong. Amy tearfully combated the decision, stating that it would highlight the growing coverage even more if they were to not go on the air.

"I was sick to my stomach, because we knew what was coming once that announcement was made," Amy reiterated.

The former GMA colleague who showed support

© Getty Images The View host Sara Haines remained close with Amy

Through it all, they expressed that their family and friends were extremely supportive, with Amy revealing that one of her biggest cheerleaders was former Today and GMA correspondent and current The View host Sara Haines.

T.J. joked that "maybe they'll fire her" after Amy opened up about their bond, expressing that they'd remained close since working together on NBC and she constantly texted and checked up on her.

